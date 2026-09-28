DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI and Tollo Health Announce Launch of 'Health Lives Here' Mobile Application

Healthcare IT Company and Nutritional Products Maker to Work with NFL Alumni Health to Drive Awareness of GLP-1 Telehealth and Pharmacy Services

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, and Tollo Health, LLC ("Tollo"), a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, today announced the launch of the Health Lives Here mobile application, initially focused on supporting users of GLP-1 receptor agonist medications. The companies intend to expand the target patient populations in the fourth quarter of 2026 to include patients with Long COVID, and thereafter cancer patients. Marketing of the application is being driven through the companies' partnership with NFL Alumni Health, the health-focused division of the National Football League Alumni Association.

The launch of the Health Lives Here mobile application coincides with the creation of a national 'Health Lives Here' healthcare network, beginning with key independent pharmacies that provide value-added patient services selected from among DataMEDS' wholly-owned pharmacy-focused subsidiary Corexa Health's ("Corexa") independent pharmacy network. The first Health Lives Here pharmacy is Moose Pharmacy of Concord in Concord, NC.

"What patients really want is for healthcare to be as easy to use as the apps they rely on every day," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Health Lives Here gives patients one front door to telehealth, their local pharmacist and their own health data, and with NFL Alumni Health, we have messengers who can meet people where they are, including in rural and underserved communities."

"We are excited to help DataMEDS and Tollo Health launch Health Lives Here, especially to help improve healthcare access for patients in rural communities," said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association.

https://www.nflalumni.org/

Download the 'Health Lives Here' mobile app for Apple Devices[1] and Android devices[2].

Key features of the Health Lives Here app and campaign:

Telemedicine Services: In-app access to asynchronous and synchronous consultations with licensed physicians who can evaluate patients for, prescribe and help manage GLP-1 therapies, where clinically appropriate. Pharmacy Services: Corexa's pharmacy offers cash-pay options to purchase FDA-approved branded GLP-1 receptor agonist medications within the app, whether through a new telehealth prescription or a transfer from another pharmacy, with direct delivery directly to patients' homes. In the event Corexa's pharmacy is not a patient's preferred option, the patient is able to route their prescription(s) to a local pharmacy of their choosing. Targeted Nutritional Support: Users will be able to purchase products marketed by Corexa's pharmacy directly in the app, including Tollo Health's proprietary medical food Forzet that is indicated for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies, available without a prescription. Corexa's pharmacy also markets Tollo Health's antiviral products Galectovid, indicated for the dietary management of Galectin 1 & 3 associated viral infections, and 3CL protease inhibitor cleansing dietary supplement Tollovid, both also available without a prescription. Health Lives Here Pharmacies: A national network of independent pharmacies is being established from among Corexa's 6,500+ independent pharmacy network to make products available at local retail locations, as well as provide value-added services, including pharmacy consultations, to help patients better manage their prescription and OTC product consumption to optimize their treatment regimens. Wearables Data Tracking: The app integrates health data from popular wearables, including Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WHOOP and Oura Ring, so users can view activity, sleep and other metrics in one place. As understanding of the utility of this data grows, the Company anticipates being able to provide more personalized insights based on users' health profiles. Behavioral Health: The app was built around behavioral health and personalized habit-building. The app features an AI health coach, activity logs and an AI chatbot. The AI chatbot is designed to recognize crisis language and direct users to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and emergency resources. Additionally, the app logs sleep, movement and mood so users can see trends over time. Diagnostic Lab Services: Through the acquisition of Helomics Corporation (Helomics) by DataMEDS, the app will soon be able to offer direct-to-consumer lab tests (available where permitted by law) that a patient will be able to order for 'in-home' or 'at the pharmacy' sample collection. Test results will be made available in the app and will be able to be tracked over time if the user chooses to do repeat testing. Physicians will also be able to prescribe tests that will be run at Helomics, whether for general health, Long COVID or cancer. Helomics is preparing to expand its test menu to support these activities and has a pre-existing reference lab agreement with one of the large national diagnostic testing companies, allowing Helomics to offer a broad test menu while remaining the point of contact for patients' results that will help maintain patient engagement. Patient Electronic Health Records and Digital Twin Development (coming in 2027): A digital twin in healthcare is a virtual replica of a patient that utilizes real-time data to create a dynamic model that can simulate various scenarios, helping healthcare professionals to make better decisions and optimize treatment plans over time. The Company intends to make available the digital twin option for users to build their entire healthcare profile within the app, including medical records, test results, wearables data, dietary supplement use, nutritional data and mental health history. Ultimately, the Company intends to make available the option for users to put all this healthcare data on a proprietary blockchain, giving users control over who can access their health data, with the option to opt in to share de-identified data and participate in any value it generates. Provider Network (coming in 2027): The Company also plans to build a Health Lives Here provider network to integrate with the ecosystem so that patients can have a fully integrated healthcare experience.

The companies believe the Health Lives Here ecosystem will be especially valuable to underserved and rural communities by increasing awareness of healthy living, improving access to affordable pharmacy services and unique products, and giving patients more control over their health data.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.datamedsai.com, Tollo Health's website at www.tollohealth.com and Health Lives Here websites at www.healthliveshere.ai (patient access initiative) and www.healthliveshereapp.com (mobile application).

Gerald Commissiong is the Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS and the CEO of Tollo Health. HealthBridge Advisors is the controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC. Tollo Health contracted with NuPath AI for the development of the Health Lives Here mobile application.

Trademarks used in this press release belong to their respective owners.

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into Tollo Health, LLC's Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health.

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including, but not limited to, the companies' intent to expand the target patient populations of Health Lives Here to include patients with Long COVID in the fourth quarter of 2026, the companies' intent to expand to include cancer patients, the continued availability of the Health Lives Here mobile application, the implementation and expansion of Helomics' lab services, the development of digital twin capabilities, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

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[1]https://apps.apple.com/us/app/health-lives-here/id6807497173 [2]https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nflalumni.health&pcampaignid=web_share

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-and-tollo-health-announce-launch-of-health-lives-here-mob-1227683