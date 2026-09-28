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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 11:15 Uhr
87 Leser
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Acenta Group AB: Acenta enters exclusive distribution agreement with Bullpadel Nordic in Norway

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or the "Company") has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Bullpadel Nordic for the Norwegian market. The expanded partnership reinforces Acenta's presence in Norway and supports the continued international growth of the Company's e-commerce platform, Sport of Padel.

Under the agreement, Acenta will be responsible for the distribution of Bullpadel products in Norway. The agreement includes a limited exception for one designated retail chain, for which Bullpadel Nordic may maintain a direct commercial relationship. The agreement does not include any agreed minimum sales volume for 2026 or 2027. Bullpadel is already one of the main suppliers to Sport of Padel, Acenta's e-commerce platform serving customers across European markets. The new agreement brings Acenta's Norwegian network and Sport of Padel's international e-commerce operations closer together, creating opportunities across both channels.

The agreement is in line with Acenta's strategy to broaden its activities within the padel industry and develop complementary business areas alongside its core operations.

"This agreement is an important step for Acenta in Norway and at the same time contributes to the continued growth of Sport of Padel. The exclusive distribution rights give us a stronger foundation in the Norwegian market while creating synergies with our international e-commerce operations," says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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