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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 11:45 Uhr
118 Leser
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Inderes Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Inderes raises its guidance for profitability and specifies guidance for revenue growth

Inderes Oyj, Company Announcement, Inside Information, September 28, 2026 at 12.43 pm EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Inderes raises its guidance for profitability and specifies guidance for revenue growth

Inderes raises its profitability guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and expects adjusted EBITA-% to be in the range of 12-14% (2025: 11.4%). In addition, the company now expects 2026 revenue to grow by 6-9%. In the previous guidance, the company expected 2026 adjusted EBITA-% to be 10-13% and revenue to grow from 2025.

Revenue growth is driven by strong growth in Software business during the second half of the year, improvement in overall market conditions, and continued growth in recurring revenue in the Research business. The improvement in profitability is attributable to stronger than expected sales, good profitability development in Research business, as well as improved internal efficiency, supported in part by the adoption of AI tools. All business units are expected to grow in 2026. The profitability of the Events business is expected to be weaker than in the previous year due to the sales mix.

New guidance for 2026

  • Revenue increases by 6-9% from the previous year (2025: 4%)
  • Relative profitability measured by the EBITA margin, excluding non-recurring items, is 12-14% (2025: 11.4%)

New guidance background

  • Target markets for key product areas are estimated to grow slightly in 2026
  • All three business units are expected to grow
  • EBITA is affected by investments to international growth in the Software business

Previous guidance for 2026

  • Revenue increases from the previous year (2025: 19.1 MEUR)
  • Relative profitability measured by the EBITA margin, excluding non-recurring items, is 10-13% (2025: 11.4%)

Previous guidance background

  • Target markets for key product areas are estimated to grow slightly in 2026
  • EBITA is affected by investments to international growth in the Software business

Inderes publishes its January-September 2026 Business Review on Tuesday October 27, 2026.

Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen
CEO, Inderes Oyj
mikael.rautanen@inderes.com
Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy
Jori-Pekka Rautalahti
jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Jukka Järvelä
jukka.jarvela@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 553 8990

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes investor information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe utilize our investor communications products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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