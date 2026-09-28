Inderes Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Inderes raises its guidance for profitability and specifies guidance for revenue growth

Inderes Oyj, Company Announcement, Inside Information, September 28, 2026 at 12.43 pm EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Inderes raises its guidance for profitability and specifies guidance for revenue growth

Inderes raises its profitability guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and expects adjusted EBITA-% to be in the range of 12-14% (2025: 11.4%). In addition, the company now expects 2026 revenue to grow by 6-9%. In the previous guidance, the company expected 2026 adjusted EBITA-% to be 10-13% and revenue to grow from 2025.

Revenue growth is driven by strong growth in Software business during the second half of the year, improvement in overall market conditions, and continued growth in recurring revenue in the Research business. The improvement in profitability is attributable to stronger than expected sales, good profitability development in Research business, as well as improved internal efficiency, supported in part by the adoption of AI tools. All business units are expected to grow in 2026. The profitability of the Events business is expected to be weaker than in the previous year due to the sales mix.

New guidance for 2026

Revenue increases by 6-9% from the previous year (2025: 4%)

Relative profitability measured by the EBITA margin, excluding non-recurring items, is 12-14% (2025: 11.4%)

New guidance background

Target markets for key product areas are estimated to grow slightly in 2026

All three business units are expected to grow

EBITA is affected by investments to international growth in the Software business

Previous guidance for 2026

Revenue increases from the previous year (2025: 19.1 MEUR)

Relative profitability measured by the EBITA margin, excluding non-recurring items, is 10-13% (2025: 11.4%)

Previous guidance background

Target markets for key product areas are estimated to grow slightly in 2026

EBITA is affected by investments to international growth in the Software business

Inderes publishes its January-September 2026 Business Review on Tuesday October 27, 2026.

Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen

CEO, Inderes Oyj

mikael.rautanen@inderes.com

Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy

Jori-Pekka Rautalahti

jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com

Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Jukka Järvelä

jukka.jarvela@sisupartners.com

Tel. +358 50 553 8990



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