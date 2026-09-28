FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Acquires 27 Boeing 737-700 Aircraft from WestJet

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") today announced the acquisition of 27 Boeing 737-700 aircraft from WestJet. The acquisition marks one of FTAI's largest aircraft transactions to date.

Under the transaction, FTAI's 2026 SPV, the second investment vehicle of the Company's Strategic Capital business, acquired 17 Boeing 737-700 aircraft on lease to WestJet in a sale-leaseback, and FTAI acquired 10 off-lease Boeing 737-700 aircraft to support its Aerospace Products business.

The 2026 SPV was formed to acquire on-lease, mid-life 737NG and A320ceo aircraft and follows the 2025 SPV, FTAI's inaugural Strategic Capital vehicle, which raised $2.0 billion of equity commitments and has committed approximately $6.0 billion of total capital across more than 300 aircraft. This transaction highlights FTAI's position as a differentiated buyer of mid-life narrowbody aircraft, combining aircraft ownership through its Strategic Capital vehicles with its leading engine maintenance capabilities.

The 10 off-lease aircraft will support FTAI's Aerospace Products business by expanding the Company's supply of CFM56-7B engines and modules available to its Maintenance, Repair and Exchange customers.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with WestJet through this transaction," said David Moreno, President at FTAI. "It demonstrates how our Strategic Capital and Aerospace Products businesses work together to offer airlines comprehensive fleet solutions, from sale-leaseback capital for in-service aircraft to a flexible exit for aircraft transitioning out of the fleet. For Aerospace Products, the retiring aircraft will add CFM56-7B engines and modules to the exchange pool to support our customers' maintenance requirements."

"This 27-aircraft transaction is a strategic milestone that officially marks the start of our retirement of our 737-700 fleet. We're pleased to partner with FTAI Aviation Ltd. to make this happen, and we look forward to building on this relationship for future opportunities," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

McGuireWoods served as counsel to FTAI and BD&P served as counsel to WestJet in connection with the transaction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the expected benefits of the transaction, the 2026 SPV's acquisition plans and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to perform engine maintenance for the leased aircraft, and the expected contribution of the acquired aircraft and engines to the Company's Aerospace Products business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

For further information, please contact:

FTAI:

Charlie Arestia

Investor Relations

(646) 276-4418

ir@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449