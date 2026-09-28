Crypto, Sports, Esports: Bybit Gamifies Freedom of Choice Through ByPick

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has introduced ByPick, a free-to-play prediction game built on winning points other than prize money. Launched with a "Make Your Pick" campaign, ByPick enables users to forecast outcomes across crypto, sports, and esports and major market-moving financial events, with participants racing to build winning streaks and climbing seasonal leaderboards for a share of a 100,000 USDT leaderboard prize pool.

Prediction markets have become a defining trend across financial platforms, drawing millions of participants to platforms built on real-money wagers. That model has also brought controversy and introduced a slew of risk factors for players. ByPick takes a different format: a points-based game in the Bybit app, where the outcome of a pick affects a user's streak and leaderboard standing instead of a direct shift in a wallet balance.

Make Your Pick: Turning Opinions into Fun Gameplay and Rewards

To participate, eligible Bybit users may register for the event to receive 200 Campaign Points as a one-time starter bonus, with no deposit or trading tasks required. From there, a Points Top-up Station keeps active users supplied: eligible users who complete a trade that day can refill their balance back up to a 200 cp floor once every 24 hours, with the offer resetting at 00:00 UTC.

Participants can also embark on their personal quest for additional points by completing tasks, including daily check-ins for consistency and receiving milestone bonuses for consecutive streaks. A variety of tasks are tailored to players of various styles:

Correct picks pay out Campaign Points proportionally based on the odds at the time of the prediction.

pay out Campaign Points proportionally based on the odds at the time of the prediction. Battle Pass milestones unlock further Campaign Points.

unlock further Campaign Points. Designated Trading Tasks offer a repeatable, uncapped way to earn Campaign Points through qualifying trades.

offer a repeatable, uncapped way to earn Campaign Points through qualifying trades. Referrals yield Campaign Points for each friend who joins.

yield Campaign Points for each friend who joins. New players who register partway through the season are automatically enrolled in a time-limited Sprint Task with enhanced Campaign Points rewards, giving later joiners a way to close the gap on the leaderboard.

All users are ranked on a single leaderboard based on total Campaign Points earned during the season, with two prize pools for user groups divided by a threshold of 10,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume, including theStandard Prize Pool and the Grand Prize Pool.

The community-first, experience-based new feature underscores Bybit's commitment to serving its global user base and meeting every Bybit customer's diverse needs, unlocking one financial freedom at a time.

ByPick is available now to eligible Bybit users through the Bybit app under the Make Your Pick campaign. Terms and conditions apply. For details, users may visit: ByPick Season 1: Free Picks to Earn Points

Campaign Points (cp) have no monetary value and cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Bybit reserves the right of final interpretation.

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Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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