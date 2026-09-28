Impact Capital Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Public Investment Bank Berhad Ahead of ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Impact Capital Holdings Berhad ("Impact Capital" or the "Company"), which is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure, has signed an underwriting agreement with Public Investment Bank Berhad ("PIVB") in respect of the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in conjunction with its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

With over 20 years of established track record in the ICT industry, the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") provide ICT integration solutions across critical infrastructure such as telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin, complemented by the supply of ICT hardware and software as well as ICT maintenance, support and managed network services to customers from various sectors.

Impact Capital's upcoming IPO, comprising a public issue of 96.69 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 28.62 million existing shares is detailed as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 24.00 million shares or 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Persons: 16.00 million shares or approximately 3.33% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 56.69 million shares or approximately 11.81% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 28.62 million existing shares or approximately 5.96% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

Based on the Underwriting Agreement, PIVB will underwrite 40.00 million shares, comprising the 24.00 million shares made available for application by the Malaysian public and the 16.00 million shares allocated to the Group's eligible directors, employees, and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

(From Left) Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; and Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of Public Investment Bank Berhad

Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad commented, "The signing of this underwriting agreement represents another major step in our journey towards becoming a listed company. Over the past two decades, we have built our capabilities in delivering ICT infrastructure and systems integration solutions for critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our listing will provide us with a platform to expand our operational footprint, strengthen our workforce and business development capabilities, and enhance our technological capabilities, through amongst others, our planned Digital Innovation and Solutions Centre and provision of additional solution offerings. We are confident in our capabilities to deliver our solutions to our customers and are very excited about Impact Capital's next growth phase with the IPO."

Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of PIVB added, "Impact Capital has built an impressive operating track record in Malaysia's ICT industry, supported by an experienced management team and technical capabilities across a wide array of critical infrastructure sectors such as telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin. The Group's experience in integrating ICT equipment and systems for critical infrastructure provides the Group with a strong foundation for its next phase of growth. Public Investment Bank is proud to support Impact Capital as it takes its next step towards its IPO on the ACE Market. The upcoming IPO presents an attractive and exciting opportunity for investors."

Proceeds from Impact Capital's upcoming IPO are intended to support the expansion of the Group's offices, workforce and business development initiatives, enhancement of technology capabilities, working capital requirements and estimated listing expenses, positioning the Group to pursue further opportunities in Malaysia's evolving digital economy.

PIVB is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for the Company's IPO.

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ABOUT IMPACT CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Impact Business Solutions Sdn. Bhd., Impact Energy Solutions Sdn. Bhd. and Voculus Sdn Bhd, the Group is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure including enterprise networks, data centres, security systems, as well as digital twin solutions. The Group also supplies ICT hardware and software and provides ICT other services such as ICT maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

For more information, visit https://www.impact.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/impact-capital-holdings-berhad-signs-underwriting-agreement-with-1227727