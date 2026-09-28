Sales of residential heat pumps were up 11% during the first half of this year when compared to the first half of last year, according to figures released by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). EHPA's analysis of residential heat pump sales across Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden found around 1,163,000 units were sold in the first six months of this year. This compares to 1,048,000 units sold across these countries in the first six months of last year. Together, these countries represent around 80% of the ...

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