UK developers have gotten very good at securing planning consent for 100 MW+ solar projects, but who is going to build them? That was the question at the heart of a pv magazine moderated panel held at Solar & Storage Live UK in Birmingham. The September trade is the largest exhibition and conference for the industry in the country. It was a lively session at the keynote Keynote Stage for the "Delivering the NSIP pipeline" panel discussion, which focused on the practicalities of building out Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) solar - projects of 100 MW or greater - as well as ...

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