Paper Chemicals Market worth $51.51 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Paper Chemicals Market is projected to reach USD 48.36 billion in 2026 to USD 51.51 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 220 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 250 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Paper Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Paper Chemicals Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 48.36 billion

USD 48.36 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 51.51 billion

USD 51.51 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 1.3%

Paper Chemicals Market Trends & Insights:

High-performance papers are also motivating the use of specialty chemicals for increased strength, ease of printing and surface characteristics, and barrier properties. Sustainability laws and plastic reduction programs are also fueling the growth of water-based, bio-based and recyclable chemical solutions. Additionally, paper mills are continuing to develop new chemicals for use in the process to achieve greater efficiency, lower water and energy use, and lower production costs, which will contribute to continued market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the paper chemicals market, with a share of 43.0% in 2025.

By type, functional chemicals segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

By form, the specialty segment is expected to be the leading segment in terms of value.

By application, the papermaking segment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value.

Solenis, Kemira, Ecolab Inc., Buckman, and Nouryon were identified as star players in the paper chemicals market. These companies maintain strong market positions through broad product portfolios covering pulp manufacturing, papermaking, and water & process treatment, extensive manufacturing and distribution networks, technological expertise, and established relationships with major pulp and paper manufacturers.

Aahan Chemiex LLP, NNOWETA Performance Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Papertex Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs. These companies are expanding their presence through specialized paper chemicals, customized formulations, regional manufacturing capabilities, and solutions focused on improving paper quality, process efficiency, and sustainability.

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The paper chemicals market is expected to grow as the demand for paper-based packaging, tissue, hygiene, and specialty paper products increases. Increasing preference for recyclable and more environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic is leading to more use of paper. Rising pulp and paper manufacturing, especially in the emerging economies, is driving even more chemical usage. In addition, recycled fibers are increasing in usage, and there is a need to enhance production efficiency, which is supporting market growth.

By type, the functional chemicals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By type, the functional chemicals segment recorded the highest market share in 2025, as these chemicals are used in all paper products to improve their performance and quality. These chemicals offer barrier, surface, printability, water resistance, and strength properties. Their use is driven by increased demand for high-performance packaging, specialty papers, and sustainable paper products. The demand for packaging solutions that are functional and recyclable is also driving the growth of the segment.

By form, the commodity segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The commodity segment had the second-largest market share as commodity paper chemicals are employed in high-volume pulp and papermaking processes. These chemicals are typically used in significant amounts for normal operations like bleaching, sizing, retention, drainage, and water treatment. They are widely available and have known uses in the papermaking industry. Demand for commodity-grade chemicals is expected to remain high with continued expansion in paper production.

By application, the papermaking segment accounted for the largest share of the paper chemicals market in 2025.

By application, papermaking was the largest market share in 2025 owing to the wide use of chemicals in the papermaking and paper finishing processes. Chemicals are used for enhancement of strength, sizing, retention and drainage, coating, printability, surface quality, and production efficiencies. Increased demand for packaging paper, tissue, and specialty papers is driving up demand for chemicals in papermaking

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North America accounted for the second-largest share of the paper chemicals market in 2025.

North America is the second-largest market for paper chemicals industry in 2025, accounted for the highest market share in 2025, bolstered by its well-established base of pulp and paper industries and huge demand for paper-based products. There is great demand for packaging materials, tissue, hygiene products, specialty papers, and recycled paper in the region. The growth in the use of sustainable packaging and recycled fiber is supporting demand for advanced paper chemicals. The presence of big paper chemical manufacturers, existing distribution channels, and investments in efficient and sustainable production processes further boost the regional market.

Key Players

Leading players in the paper chemicals companies include Solenis (US), Kemira (Finland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Buckman (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and others. Partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the paper chemicals market

Investment and Funding

Investment in the paper chemicals market is increasingly directed towards building of production capacity, formulation of sustainable chemical products, and manufacturing and process-efficiency capabilities. Chemical manufacturers are building new pulp manufacturing and papermaking plants, specialty chemical capacity, R&D centers, advanced formulation technologies, and digital process-monitoring systems to address increasing needs in the pulp manufacturing and papermaking industry. Investments are also focused on bio-based, recyclable, low impact and high-performance chemicals for packaging, tissue, and specialty paper applications. Additionally, capacity additions and regional manufacturing investments are helping suppliers build supply-chain resilience and better meet increasing demand in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and other markets. The developments reflect a trend towards a higher value, sustainable, and technology-driven paper chemical solutions; not commodity chemicals alone.

Revenue Shift

The revenue breakdown of paper chemicals companies indicates two layers of revenue players, specialized paper-chemical manufacturers and diversified chemical companies that process chemicals for pulp production as well as water & process treatment. Specialized suppliers specialize in sizing, strength, retention and drainage, coating, bleaching, deinking, defoaming, and other functional chemicals for specific grades and production needs. Several diversified chemical groups bring a wider range of expertise and competencies to the paper industry, which is complemented by their knowledge in other end-use markets such as water treatment and sustainable materials. Conventional commodity chemicals are now being supplemented with high-performance formulations, customized solutions, sustainable chemistries, advanced coatings and process optimization products.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the paper chemicals market have been driven by the need to strengthen specialty chemical portfolios, expand geographic presence, enhance financial and operational capabilities, and accelerate product innovation. Recent transactions include Pritzker Private Capital's acquisition of Buckman in July 2025, which is expected to provide Buckman with additional resources to support growth, expand its global market presence, and accelerate innovation across specialty chemicals. In February 2023, Solenis acquired the paper process chemicals business of Kolb Distribution Ltd., strengthening its portfolio with deposit-control, cleaning, and foam-control agents. The transaction also included a long-term supply agreement and expanded Solenis' ability to provide cost-effective pulp and paper solutions across the EMEA region, while supporting broader product and geographic expansion.

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