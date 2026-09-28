Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Green Canada Uranium Corp. (TSXV: GCUC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected 6 metres of anomalous radioactivity at the unconformity on its first drillhole at its 100% owned Marshall property. The Marshall project is located 30 kilometres on trend to the southwest of Canalaska's West McArthur Pike Zone discovery in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The high priority ground electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified in hole one is along an eight kilometre long circular airborne EM conductivity anomaly.

Marshall is in the vicinity of several large uranium deposits and processing facilities including Cameco's McArthur River mine, Key Lake Mill and Millennium deposit and Denison's Phoenix ISR and Gryphon underground development project (Figure 1).

Highlights

Anomalous radioactivity ranging from 100cps up to 3,806 cps 1 was intersected along fractures over a 6.2 metre interval from 719.3 metres to 725.5 metres of graphitic pelite.

The unconformity was intersected at 712 metres and the associated radioactive zone is within a reactivated brittle-ductile fault zone.

Patchy secondary hematite was observed in shear bands within the reactivated fault and proximal to the structure.

Rick Mazur, Executive Chairman, commented, "It is an extremely significant result to intersect uranium in the first drillhole on a grass roots project, albeit along a well-located trend with Canalaska's Pike Zone discovery. This confirms that we are in a fertile structural trend with potential for a large unconformity-related uranium deposit."

Two parallel high priority ground electromagnetic (EM) conductors were identified to the southeast of a conductivity low along an eight kilometre long circular airborne EM conductivity anomaly (Figure 2). MRL-001 was collared to intersect the southeasternmost conductor. Given the positive development from drillhole MRL-001, MRL-002 has been collared to intersect the other parallel conductor (Figure 3; Table 1) with a distance of 500m from the first hole.

Please join us for an introduction to the team of the newly listed Green Canada Uranium Corp. (TSX.V:GCUC) and an update of its drill program in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Date: Monday, September 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Presenter: Richard J. Mazur, Executive Chairman

Mi3 invites you to the following video conference. To join, click on the link below:

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Figure 1: Marshall project location map

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Figure 2 Ground TEM survey line overlain on ZTEM circular airborne anomaly with conductivity picks and drill hole locations.

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Figure 3: Two modelled moderately west dipping conductor plates associated with ZTEM conductivity high are the targets of MRL-001 and MRL-002

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Table 1: Drillhole details

Drill Hole Status Hole Type Collar Coordinates Hole Orientation Target Depth EOH UTMx UTMy Elev. Dip Azimuth MRL001 Active DD 446342 6374881 528.5 -77 100 725 802.5 MRL002 Planned DD 445924 6375195 519.4 -77 100 735 835

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a consultant to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Green Canada Uranium Corp.

Green Canada Uranium Corp. is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. The Company holds a portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec, including the flagship 100% owned Marshall Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Marshall project, and the anticipated or potential results thereof.

Such forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to business, market and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated and within the expected timeframe; that the Company's interpretation of its geophysical data is accurate; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. Material risk factors include that drilling may be delayed or altered, that drill results may not be consistent with the Company's expectations or the presence of geophysical targets, and that any mineralization encountered may not be economic. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update this forward-looking information except as required under section 5.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, or as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

1 TGGS5307 downhole gamma probe

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