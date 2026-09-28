Executive Global Officially Publishes Summer-Autumn 2026 Issue - Featuring An Interview With Philipp P. Ochsner

ZURICH, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has published its Summer-Autumn 2026 issue, featuring an exclusive interview on the Swiss Wealth Manager with Philipp P. Ochsner, Founder, CFO and Elite Wealth Manager of IndexInvestor AG.

Executive Global profiles the leader of the award-winning Swiss wealth management firm with an investment methodology rooted in scientific evidence. We gain a fundamental insight into index investing, asset protection and multi-generational wealth, with Zurich's premier wealth manager for elite doctors, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra high net worth individuals.

To view the latest issue and our interview with Philipp P. Ochsner, please visit:

www.executive-global.com

For expert opinion and insight into the global business and financial markets, subscribe to the latest issue of Executive Global in print, online and digital format today.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL

Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS

Peter Green

Head of Production

E: production@executive-global.com

W: www.executive-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0da2991b-0716-4628-9d46-e07f1de709a7