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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 12:46 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Executive Global Officially Publishes Summer-Autumn 2026 Issue - Featuring An Interview With Philipp P. Ochsner

ZURICH, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has published its Summer-Autumn 2026 issue, featuring an exclusive interview on the Swiss Wealth Manager with Philipp P. Ochsner, Founder, CFO and Elite Wealth Manager of IndexInvestor AG.

Executive Global profiles the leader of the award-winning Swiss wealth management firm with an investment methodology rooted in scientific evidence. We gain a fundamental insight into index investing, asset protection and multi-generational wealth, with Zurich's premier wealth manager for elite doctors, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra high net worth individuals.

To view the latest issue and our interview with Philipp P. Ochsner, please visit:
www.executive-global.com

For expert opinion and insight into the global business and financial markets, subscribe to the latest issue of Executive Global in print, online and digital format today.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL
Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS
Peter Green
Head of Production
E: production@executive-global.com
W: www.executive-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0da2991b-0716-4628-9d46-e07f1de709a7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.