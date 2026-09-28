HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Central New Energy Holding Group Limited ('Central New Energy'; Stock Code: 1735) has proposed changing its name to Central AI Technology Group Limited, with proposed as its new Chinese name. The proposed name change highlights the Group's continued push into the intelligent- computing value chain, including AI chips, servers and data centers.



According to information cited in the company's announcement and its 2026 interim report, revenue from its AI chip and server segment grew to approximately HK$1.047 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The company said this momentum is consistent with its strategy to capture rapid growth in the global AI industry and, going forward, to invest in, construct and operate data centers.



As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, the proposed new name is expected to more clearly communicate the Group's evolving positioning in intelligent computing and technology. The proposal remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.



The Company's reported results and business expansion provide a positive basis for market attention: for the first half of 2026, the Group reported revenue of approximately HK$6.33 billion, up 56.3% year on year; gross profit of approximately HK$130 million, up 50.0% year on year; and AI chip and server revenue of approximately HK$1.047 billion. Today, as of 10:28 a.m. (Hong Kong time), a public market-data report cited an intraday gain of 10.45% for Central New Energy (01735.HK), with the Shares trading at HK$11.41 and turnover of approximately HK$84.35 million. Earnings growth, expansion of the AI computing business and data-center planning are positive factors for current observation, but do not constitute forecasts of future results or share-price performance.







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