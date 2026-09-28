Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market worth $8.95 billion in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2026 to USD 8.95 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 259 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market"

Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 3.83 Billion

USD 3.83 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 8.95 Billion

USD 8.95 Billion CAGR (2026-2035): 9.9%

Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market Trends & Insights:

India Targets More Than 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks and Buses in Commercial Use by 2030

Longer operating range requirements accelerate demand for above 500-mile hydrogen vehicles.

Rising payload and route demands drive adoption of 200 to 400 kW hydrogen powertrains.

Stringent fleet regulations and long-range requirements accelerate hydrogen bus and truck deployment in North America.

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The hydrogen bus & truck market is driven primarily by the need to decarbonize commercial vehicles where operational requirements can make battery electric solutions difficult to deploy at scale. Long-haul trucks, high-utilization logistics fleets, mining vehicles, ports, and certain transit operations require high daily mileage, high payload capacity, and limited downtime, creating demand for powertrains that can combine long range with faster refueling. The IEA identifies heavy trucks as the only fast-growing fuel cell vehicle segment in road transport, even though hydrogen vehicles currently have higher total costs than battery electric and diesel alternatives.

India Targets More Than 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks and Buses in Commercial Use by 2030

India is moving hydrogen mobility from pilot projects toward commercial fleet deployment, with the National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting more than 1,000 hydrogen-powered trucks and buses by 2030. The strategy prioritizes medium and heavy commercial vehicles, where long-distance operation, payload requirements, and refueling time create specific use cases for hydrogen alongside battery electric vehicles. The government also plans hydrogen refueling stations at roughly 200 km intervals and is evaluating decentralized hydrogen production to improve fuel economics, indicating that vehicle deployment, hydrogen production, and corridor-based refueling infrastructure are being developed together.

Toyota and Scania announced in September 2026 that Toyota will supply its third-generation fuel cell systems for 40 Scania heavy-duty vehicles, while Toyota and IVECO are developing next-generation fuel cell trucks under the EU-funded EMPOWER project, targeting improved range, durability, and energy efficiency.

Volvo is also testing hydrogen combustion trucks on the road in 2026, with commercial availability planned before 2030, specifically targeting applications where long-distance operation and limited charging availability make hydrogen relevant.

OEMs are developing hydrogen as a complementary solution for specific commercial vehicle duty cycles. Battery electric trucks continue to improve, but charging requirements, charging infrastructure availability, grid capacity, and vehicle downtime remain important considerations for high utilization operations. Hydrogen refueling stations can serve many trucks without the same local grid impact associated with very high power charging, although station economics depend heavily on utilization. At the same time, hydrogen supply remains a major constraint. The near-term market is being shaped by commercial vehicle requirements first, OEM technology development second, and hydrogen infrastructure development around selected fleet applications, rather than by broad ecosystem convergence. Commercial vehicles are becoming the gateway to hydrogen mobility because they present the strongest use cases for hydrogen, particularly where long range, high utilization, payload retention, and rapid refueling are difficult to reconcile with battery electric operation.

Longer operating range requirements accelerate demand for above 500-mile hydrogen vehicles.

By range, the above 500-mile segment is the fastest growing, driven by the increasing need for long-haul hydrogen trucks and high-utilization hydrogen buses to operate longer routes with fewer refueling interruptions. For hydrogen trucks, ranges above 500 miles are increasingly important for long-distance freight, where additional refueling stops can reduce vehicle utilization, increase route planning complexity, and affect payload economics. Higher range also allows hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, hydrogen freight vehicles, and hydrogen tractor trucks to cover longer highway corridors while maintaining operating schedules comparable with conventional diesel fleets.

For hydrogen buses, the demand is supported by expansion from urban routes into hydrogen intercity buses, hydrogen coaches, and regional transit services, where vehicles operate longer daily distances and have fewer opportunities for depot refueling. Higher range allows fuel cell electric buses to complete extended duty cycles without mid-day refueling, while supporting zero-emission public transport across regional and intercity routes. This is particularly relevant as hydrogen fleet deployment expands beyond demonstration projects toward higher utilization commercial operations. For instance, Daimler Truck is addressing this requirement through its Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 Truck, which uses liquid hydrogen to deliver more than 1,000 km of range, stores up to 85 kg of hydrogen, and can be refueled in 10 to 15 minutes. The company plans to place 100 trucks into customer operations from the end of 2026.

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Rising payload and route demands drive adoption of 200 to 400 kW hydrogen powertrains.

By motor power, the 200 to 400 kW segment is the largest, driven by increasing deployment of hydrogen heavy-duty vehicles that require high continuous power for high payload and long-haul operations, and OEM efforts to achieve higher fuel cell electric vehicle performance without adding excessive battery weight. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership's JIVE program deployed 142 fuel cell buses across nine locations and targeted fleets of 10 to 30 buses, while JIVE and JIVE 2 subsequently expanded demonstrations to around 50 cities across 15 European countries. Larger fleets increase the need for standardized, reliable and higher output fuel cell electric bus powertrains. Toyota, for instance, is targeting this range with its third-generation 300 kW fuel cell system, which will power 40 Scania heavy-duty vehicles from 2027, and the new IVECO S eWay Fuel Cell, which targets more than 900 km range and over 25,000 operating hours. This trend is also visible in Daimler Buses, whose H2 Coach demonstrator combines a 300 kW fuel cell system with a 320 kW continuous and 400 kW peak electric motor, showing how higher power output matches demanding bus duty cycles.

Stringent fleet regulations and long-range requirements accelerate hydrogen bus and truck deployment in North America.

The North American hydrogen bus & truck market is driven by state-level zero-emission vehicle regulations, particularly in California, and the growing requirement for long-range hydrogen heavy-duty vehicles that can maintain high utilization without extended charging downtime. California and other states adopting the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation recorded a higher zero-emission MHDV penetration than non-ACT states in Q1 2026, creating a stronger regulatory pull for fuel cell electric vehicles. Similarly, Toyota is also converting this regulatory and fleet demand into commercial deployment through its agreement with Hyroad to deploy 40 Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Southern California, supported by Toyota-supplied hydrogen and dedicated hydrogen refueling infrastructure. In buses, New Flyer is scaling its Xcelsior CHARGE FC platform across North America, supported by a 500-engine, 50 MW supply agreement with Ballard, while its hydrogen bus offers up to 370 miles of range and 10- to 18-minute refueling. North America is moving toward larger hydrogen fleet deployment, creating opportunities across hydrogen vehicle commercialization, fuel cell technology, hydrogen mobility ecosystems, and zero-emission commercial vehicles.

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Top Companies in Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market:

The Top Companies in Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market Foton International, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., Xiamen King Long International Trading Co., Ltd., Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., Hyundai Motor Company, Anhui Ankai Automobile, NFI, Toyota Motor Corporation, Zhongtong Bus Holding, VDL Groep, Daimler Truck, IVECO, Wrightbus.

Hydrogen Bus & Truck Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the hydrogen bus & truck market has increased during 2024 to 2026, with capital moving toward hydrogen production, refueling infrastructure, fuel cell vehicles, and commercial fleet deployment. Recent funding includes USD 1.17 billion for Moeve's green hydrogen project in Spain, USD 105 million for Hygenco in India, and USD 49 million for India's hydrogen transport pilots in 2026. Earlier investments included USD 239 million for Daimler Truck's fuel cell truck program and USD 1.52 billion in EU public funding under the Hy2Move program in 2024. These investments show a shift from pilot vehicle development toward integrated hydrogen mobility ecosystems combining fuel supply, refueling infrastructure, fuel cell technology, vehicle manufacturing, and fleet operations.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue in the hydrogen bus & truck market is expected to shift from vehicle sales alone toward an integrated hydrogen mobility value chain, as fuel cell vehicles become increasingly linked with hydrogen supply, storage, refueling, fleet management, and long-term service contracts. Early market revenue is concentrated in bus and truck manufacturing, fuel cell systems, hydrogen storage, and vehicle integration, while the expansion of commercial fleets creates additional revenue pools in hydrogen production and distribution, refueling infrastructure, maintenance, replacement of fuel cell components, and fleet energy services. Over time, the revenue mix is therefore expected to move from one-time vehicle and powertrain revenue toward recurring ecosystem revenue, with hydrogen fuel supply and refueling becoming important sources of lifetime vehicle revenue, particularly for high-utilization trucks, transit buses, logistics fleets, ports, and mining applications.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

From 2025 to 2026, approximately seven to eight notable M&A transactions and acquisitions involving the hydrogen bus & truck market companies or dedicated connected motorcycle capabilities were identified, although most did not disclose transaction values.

HYDROGEN BUS & TRUCK MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2025 - FEBRUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Agreement Daimler Truck (Germany) Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) / Volvo Group (Sweden) Daimler Truck agreed with Toyota and Volvo Group to make Toyota an equal shareholder in CellCentric, with each company holding one-third upon completion. The agreement is intended to strengthen fuel-cell technology, industrial scale and competitiveness for heavy-duty applications. June 2026 Partnership Daimler Truck (Germany) KEYOU GmbH (Germany) Daimler Truck formed a technology partnership with KEYOU to bring hydrogen internal-combustion trucks to market, using existing Daimler vehicle and engine variants as the technical basis and targeting a 2027 market launch. May 2026 Fuel-cell supply/technology agreement Wrightbus (UK) Ballard Power Systems (Canada) Wrightbus formed a fuel-cell supply agreement with Ballard Power Systems for the StreetDeck Hydroliner Gen 3.0, with Ballard's FCmove-SC selected as the fuel-cell engine and series production planned from 2027. March 2026 Agreement Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea) Fidocar, Fraylog and Ventus (Uruguay) Hyundai Motor deployed eight XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in Uruguay as part of the Kahirós Project to decarbonize timber logistics through green-hydrogen infrastructure. October 2025 Leasing/Service partnership Wrightbus (UK) Kazenmaier (Germany) Wrightbus formed a partnership with Kazenmaier for leasing and service solutions supporting operators adopting zero-emission fleets, including hydrogen buses already deployed in Germany. August 2025 Collaboration Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea) NEOM / Enowa (Saudi Arabia) Hyundai Motor Group collaborated with NEOM and Enowa through a hydrogen mobility trial using the UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus, supporting the development of hydrogen infrastructure and zero-emission mobility in NEOM.

Company Revenue Share Details

The hydrogen bus & truck market remains moderately fragmented, with the top five players holding around 29% to 39% of the market. Foton leads with 11% to 13%, followed by Yutong at 9% to 11%, giving Chinese OEMs a combined 20% to 24% share among the leading players. King Long, Solaris, and Hyundai account for 4% to 6%, 3% to 5%, and 2% to 4%, respectively. Competition is driven by large fleet deployments, hydrogen bus commercialization, and increasing expansion into heavy-duty truck applications.

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