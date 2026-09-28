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ACCESS Newswire
28.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
47 Leser
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TaxBandits Opens Q3 Form 941 and Certain State Form Filings Early Following Bulk Entry Launch

Employers and tax professionals can get an early start on third-quarter Form 941 and certain state forms, with TaxBandits also offering new capabilities for multi-business 941 filing.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is accepting third-quarter (Q3) 2026 Form 941 and certain state payroll filings ahead of the quarter's end and has introduced the Bulk Entry feature to support multi-form filing.

"Starting early gives employers and tax professionals more time to review payroll information and address potential issues before filing deadlines arrive," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "With early filing and Bulk Entry, TaxBandits provides more flexibility for managing quarterly payroll reporting."

TaxBandit is opening Q3 filing early to allow filers to get ahead of the Q3 Form 941 and certain states' withholding and UI filing deadlines on Nov. 2, 2026. Q3 Form 941 returns submitted early will be processed by the IRS beginning Oct. 1.

New Bulk Entry Feature

TaxBandits' new Bulk Entry feature allows users to enter Form 941 information for multiple businesses from a single spreadsheet-like view, reducing repetitive steps for tax professionals and other multi-business filers.

Bulk Entry joins existing Form 941 data-entry options, including Smart Upload, which allows users to import payroll data using their own CSV files, a standard CSV template and an API.

Form 941 and State Filing Capabilities

TaxBandits supports Form 941 filing with built-in error checks, one-click zero reporting and Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) support.

State withholding, UI and new hire reporting for certain states are also supported, connecting federal and state payroll reporting.

Tax professional accounts also include personalized Form 941 cover letters, role-based team access, branded client communications and a secure client portal.

Post-Submission Support

TaxBandits' partnership with Protection Plus provides up to $1M in tax protection services for IRS audits on Forms 941 and 940 filed through TaxBandits.

This offering complements The Bandit Commitment's free corrections and retransmissions for the 94x series and certain state withholding and UI forms filed through the platform.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to TaxBandits Marketing Manager Vianna Thomas at marketing@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-opens-q3-form-941-and-certain-state-form-filings-early-1227161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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