Zoe Financial Extends Fractional Share Trading to Schwab Accounts

Fractional share trading, already available for accounts held at Apex, is now also available for accounts held at Charles Schwab, extending the capability across both custodians.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end wealth management platform helping registered investment advisers (RIAs) grow more efficiently and deliver personalized investment solutions to their clients, today announced that fractional share trading is now also available for accounts held at Charles Schwab. This follows Schwab's recent move to open fractional trading to more RIA partners.

"Everything we build comes back to one goal: giving advisors what they need to do right by their clients and driving positive outcomes for them. Fractional trading on Schwab is one more barrier removed towards that goal, so more advisors on our platform can implement portfolios to the dollar rather than rounding to whole shares," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial.

Fractional trading lets advisors buy a portion of a stock, rather than a full share, for a client's account. This means advisors can include eligible high-priced stocks in smaller accounts and implement allocations to the dollar rather than rounding to whole shares. Eligible securities, order types, and minimums are set by each custodian.

"The best portfolio for a client shouldn't depend on which custodian holds their account. For clients at Schwab, this update gives advisors more precision in portfolio implementation without adding more work. That's exactly the kind of flexibility we want to offer," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Zoe's VP of Investment Solutions.

This update is the latest piece of a larger effort to give advisors one place to run their entire operation, to scale efficiently without growing costs. Advisors have long had to stitch together separate tools for referrals, billing, onboarding, and portfolio management. Zoe replaces all of it with one end-to-end platform, providing qualified referrals, billing, account opening, onboarding, direct indexing, tax-loss harvesting, a model marketplace, automated rebalancing, fractional trading, performance reporting, and multi-custodian support. Garcia-Amaya calls this a "turnkey growth platform," a step beyond what other TAMPs offer.

For more information, book a demo with Zoe .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. In addition to its referral program, Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Securities, LLC. ("Zoe Securities") is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Together, Zoe Financial and Zoe Securities provide investment advisory and brokerage services, respectively. The information presented is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making investment decisions.

Benefits of Fractional Share Trading, Tax-Loss Harvesting, and Direct Indexing are not guaranteed and may involve risks to investments. Cash Yield account offering and FDIC coverage are for accounts via Zoe's third-party clearing and custody broker-dealer, Apex Clearing Corp.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab") is an unaffiliated third-party custodian. Zoe Financial is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Schwab, and Schwab does not endorse, recommend, or guarantee Zoe Financial's services.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-extends-fractional-share-trading-to-schwab-accounts-1227419