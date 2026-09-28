Temas Resources Corp.: Temas 2026 Annual General & Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held August 27, 2026, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated June 29, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved.

A summary of the results is set out below, which the full proxy voting results in Appendix 1:

Number of Directions: The number of directors is set at five (5) until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders.

Election of Directors: The nominees below were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For % For S. Kyler Hardy 20,752,349 99.994% Tim Fernback 20,752,682 99.996% Veronique Laberge 20,751,280 99.989% Kobi Ben-Shabat 20,751,280 99.989% Nic Matich 20,753,480 99.999%

Auditor Appointment: The Shareholders approved the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditors of the Company and further authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to DeVisser Gray LLP for the upcoming fiscal year.

Tim Fernback, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with the strong support demonstrated by our shareholders at this year's Annual General & Special Meeting, with all resolutions receiving overwhelming approval. This support is particularly meaningful as we enter what we believe is an important next phase for Temas. Over the past year, we have made significant progress in transforming the Company from a critical minerals developer into a technology-driven company with a proprietary metallurgical platform and a clear path toward commercialization. We have established our dedicated RCL metallurgical laboratory, expanded our intellectual property portfolio, and progressed from internal development and validation to working with third-party customers and partners."

"Most importantly, the RCL Platform is now demonstrating its potential beyond our own mineral assets. Our work with SAGA Metals has delivered exceptional metallurgical results, including titanium extraction of up to 90.8%, vanadium extraction of 97.4% and iron extraction of 91.5%, with the program successfully advancing to Stage 2 optimization1. We are also working with multiple parties on RCL testwork and commercial opportunities, including paying customers, while continuing to expand the technology across additional critical and strategic minerals such as titanium, vanadium and various rare earth elements, as well as, recovering precious metals like gold and silver from both refractory deposits or mine tailings. The combination of strong shareholder support, a growing customer base, expanding intellectual property and increasingly compelling metallurgical results gives us a strong foundation as we focus on moving RCL towards a demonstration plant scale, commercial partnerships and ultimately a scalable technology licensing business."

About Temas Resources Corp.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is advancing the commercialization of its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") Platform Technology while developing a portfolio of critical mineral assets in North America.

The Company's RCL Platform is designed to recover titanium, vanadium, iron and other critical minerals using a regenerative mixed chloride leaching process intended to improve recoveries, reduce reagent consumption and provide an environmentally responsible alternative to conventional extraction technologies.

In addition to advancing its wholly owned La Blache Titanium-Vanadium Project in Québec and other strategic mineral assets, Temas is pursuing commercialization opportunities for the RCL Platform through technology licensing, strategic partnerships and collaborative development programs with mining companies seeking innovative processing solutions for complex critical mineral deposits.

For further information, please visit www.temasresources.com.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Matt Worner

Investor & Media Relations

VECTOR Advisors

matt@vectoradvisors.au

+ 61 (0) 429 522 924

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1ASX release - 30 July 2026 - Temas and Saga RCL Validation - 90.8% Ti and 97.4% V Recovery.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.