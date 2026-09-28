Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces that Rodney Stevens has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Sheryl Jones has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Rodney Stevens is a CFA charter holder with over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Ms. Sheryl Jones is a seasoned accountant with over 30 years of experience specializing in financial reporting for publicly listing companies. She provides comprehensive accounting, management advisory and financial disclosure services to public companies.

NSJ has also issued 1,000,000 stock options exercisable at $0.65 to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Mr. Jag Sandhu has resigned as CEO and President and Director of the Company. He will continue as a consultant to the Company.

About NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ)

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

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