Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Picos Rare Earth Elements ("REE") Project in Piauí State, Brazil. The airborne geophysical survey is well underway, detailed mapping of the ridge hosting the initial discovery has been completed, and the first phase of soil sampling is complete.

The coordinated airborne and ground programs are designed to strengthen the Company's geological understanding of Picos and support the identification and prioritization of new exploration targets across its holdings in the district.

Exploration Highlights

Airborne geophysics progressing: The survey is well underway and is expected to be completed this week.

The survey is well underway and is expected to be completed this week. Discovery ridge mapping completed: Detailed geological mapping of the ridge containing the initial REE discovery has been completed.

Detailed geological mapping of the ridge containing the initial REE discovery has been completed. First phase of soil sampling completed: A total of 328 soil samples have been collected. A second phase is scheduled to begin in the coming days, bringing the planned total to 441 samples.

A total of 328 soil samples have been collected. A second phase is scheduled to begin in the coming days, bringing the planned total to 441 samples. Ground radiometrics to commence: A ground-based radiometric survey is scheduled to begin alongside the second phase of soil sampling.

A ground-based radiometric survey is scheduled to begin alongside the second phase of soil sampling. Integrated target development: Mapping, soil sampling and ground radiometric data will be combined with the airborne survey results to guide interpretation and prioritize follow-up exploration.

"We are making steady progress at Picos, with mapping of the discovery ridge complete and our airborne and soil sampling programs advancing," stated Gary Schellenberg, CEO of Origen. "Combining detailed work on the ground with the broader coverage of airborne geophysics will help us interpret the results with greater confidence and prioritize the next generation of targets. This systematic approach is central to maintaining our technical edge as the district continues to emerge."

Advancing Exploration from the Discovery Ridge to the District

The current work advances the exploration program outlined in the Company's June 10, 2026 news release, which described the use of airborne radiometrics alongside detailed mapping and sampling to investigate the REE-bearing phosphate beds and develop targets beyond the initial discovery area.

Completed mapping of the discovery ridge provides a geological framework for interpreting the soil sampling and geophysical data. The second phase of soil sampling is expected to add 113 samples, increasing the combined total to 441. Ground radiometric surveying will be conducted in conjunction with this next phase of work.

Together, these complementary datasets are expected to help the technical team relate airborne geophysical responses to geological features observed on the ground, assess prospective extensions of the known mineralized horizons, and rank areas for further investigation across the Company's Picos holdings.

Qualified Person

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd where approximately 10% of his time is spent on Origen matters. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Harrop also holds incentive stock options of Origen. The Company does not believe Mr. Harrop's independence is compromised by his role with Coast Mountain and the options of Origen held, and that Mr. Harrop is an independent QP of Origen for the purposes of this news release.

About Origen

Origen is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Brazilian rare earth elements projects. The Company also holds the Los Sapitos Lithium Project in Argentina and precious and critical metals projects in British Columbia for which it is actively seeking partners for.

On behalf of Origen Resources Inc.

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning the anticipated completion of the airborne geophysical survey; the timing, scope and expected sample total of the second phase of soil sampling; the commencement of ground radiometric surveying; and the anticipated use of exploration data to interpret geology and identify and prioritize targets.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assume that field conditions, access, personnel and equipment will permit the programs to proceed as planned. Actual results and timing may differ materially due to weather, access restrictions, equipment or contractor availability, changes in exploration plans, geological uncertainty and other risks associated with mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the programs will identify significant mineralization or lead to an economic discovery. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316145