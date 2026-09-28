The European Commission has sent letters of formal notice to 18 EU countries that have not reported fully enacting the right to energy sharing and related consumer rules from the bloc's electricity market reform. The countries are Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Finland and Sweden. They had until July 17, 2026, to transpose the provisions of Directive (EU) 2024/1711 on energy sharing and free choice of supplier. The other nine member states, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, ...

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