A research team from China's Hunan University of Technology has analyzed energy storage rates in compressed air energy storage (CAES) caverns under different air injection processes. The research aimed to determine how different air injection strategies affect the thermodynamic behavior and energy storage performance of CAES caverns, while accounting for heat transfer during air transport through the wellbore and heat exchange between the cavern and surrounding rock. The researchers sought to identify operating and structural parameters that could improve energy storage rates and provide guidance ...

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