pv magazine Italy discussed the decision made for the next Macse auction in Italy with independent researcher Mario Iovino, about the latest resolution 332/2026 made by the country's energy regulator - Arera - on September 24, 2026, an 11-page document sets the maximum premium for the auction with a 2029 delivery year. pv magazine Italy: A MACSE bid sets the price of a swap: 15 years of fixed premium in exchange for the commercial revenues a battery gives up on its committed capacity. What is the role of the maximum cap, and why does it matter? The cap, or "reserve premium" under the rules, is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...