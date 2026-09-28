New ready-to-use hydrophilic catheter designed to make self-catheterization a smaller part of everyday life, launching initially across the US and Canada in September, with other markets to follow.

Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, announces the launch of Cure Aqua in the United States and Canada.

The latest addition to Convatec's Cure catheter portfolio, Cure Aqua is a ready-to-use hydrophilic intermittent catheter designed to support a comfortable catheterization experience while helping simplify daily routines. Developed with direct input from people who catheterize, Cure Aqua combines user-centered design with practical, comfort-focused features to help make self-catheterization a smaller part of everyday life.

Cure Aqua is ready to use with no activation step required1. Key features1 include:

A hydrophilic coating designed for a comfortable, low-friction catheterization experience

A no-touch handling sleeve to help reduce contamination risk

Unique fire-polished eyelets designed for comfortable insertion

Easy-open packaging and an opaque design for greater privacy

Materials free from DEHP/DINP, BPA and natural rubber latex

Distinctive blue control stripe, a well-recognized feature across the Cure portfolio that supports proper Coudé-tip orientation during use

Cure Aqua is available in female, male and pediatric options, providing choice across a range of patient needs, lifestyles and preferences.

Mark Jassey, President, Continence Care Home Services Group, said: "At Convatec, we believe the most impactful innovation starts with understanding the experiences of the people we serve and ensuring we provide meaningful choice to reflect individual needs and lifestyles. The launch of Cure Aqua is another step in expanding access to solutions that help people self-catheterize with greater confidence and independence, while advancing our vision: Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch."

The launch of Cure Aqua further strengthens Convatec's Cure catheter portfolio of innovative, user-centered continence care solutions. Founded by a catheter user, the Cure brand has long focused on delivering solutions designed around the people who use them. The addition of Cure Aqua expands choice for healthcare professionals and users, helping ensure more people across North America find a solution that fits their individual needs, preferences and lifestyles.

As Convatec continues to advance its strongest innovation pipeline in its history, the company remains focused on delivering trusted medical solutions to more people, including the planned launch of GentleCath Air Pocket GentleCath Air Set in Europe expected later this year.

Beyond innovative products, Convatec supports people through me+, its personalized support program designed to help people living with chronic health conditions with practical, social and emotional guidance, compassionate care, and meaningful connection to help individuals navigate every stage of their journey. Together, products and services like me+ reflect Convatec's forever caring promise, helping people live with greater confidence while improving experiences and outcomes.

References

1. Data on file

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care and Infusion Care. With over 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and treatment for hard-to-heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to support for debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2025 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media: mediarelations@convatec.com

Investor Relations: IR@convatec.com

