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WKN: A14TUX | ISIN: US89400J1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TU
Stuttgart
28.09.26 | 21:04
58,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSUNION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSUNION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0058,5021:27
58,0058,5021:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
133 Leser
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TransUnion Appoints Malte Bernholz as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malte Bernholz will join TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, effective today.

In this newly created role, Bernholz will lead TransUnion's Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development function, aligning the organization around a long-term strategy to drive global innovation and scale. He will report to TransUnion President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Cartwright and serve on the executive leadership team.

"TransUnion is expanding how we use data, analytics and technology to drive growth from our broader range of solutions across markets globally, building up our leadership in Credit," said Cartwright. "I'm confident Malte will strengthen our ability to shape strategy, execute enterprise change, monetize our assets and acquire new capabilities."

Bernholz will join TransUnion with significant experience leading corporate strategy, M&A and large-scale organizational transformation across global software businesses, private equity investments, and top-tier consulting. Most recently at Adobe, he oversaw enterprise-wide growth strategy across the company's creativity, productivity and customer experience businesses, and founded and scaled its new product incubator. Prior to Adobe, he served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy Consulting at EMC, as well as Chief Operating Officer at iVize and a consultant at McKinsey & Company. He earned an M.S. from Institut Polytechnique de Grenoble.

"Driving growth in the era of agentic AI requires every organization to develop strategy, plan and execute differently to meet customer needs," said Bernholz. "I'm excited to join TransUnion at the most innovative point in its history and accelerate how we scale that innovation around the world."

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business.

ContactDave Blumberg
TransUnion
E-maildavid.blumberg@transunion.com
Telephone312-972-6646

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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