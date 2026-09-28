GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce a private placement of units (the "Units") and Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("CMETC") flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company at a price of $0.11 per Unit and $0.13 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,150,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company which will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one Warrant.

Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering, subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined herein). If the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") (or such other principal exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.50 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is thirty days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release) (the foregoing the "Acceleration Provision").

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards the exploration work and other operations at the Company's flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia among other flow-through eligible expenses, such as exploration, drilling, and sampling programs, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about September 30, 2026 and is subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company for the sale of Units and FT Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company may issue to eligible finders non-transferable finder warrants of up to 7.0% of the aggregate number of the Units and FT Units sold to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such eligible finders. Each finders' warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per common share in respect of Units, or $0.13 per common share in respect of FT Units, for a term of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering.

The purchase of securities under the Offering by related parties are expected to constitute "related party transactions" of the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). It is expected pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company will be exempt from obtaining formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders respecting the purchase of securities under the Offering by related parties as the fair market value of securities to be purchased under the Offering is expected to be below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Marketing Engagement

The Company announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") of Oakville, Ontario as part of its awareness efforts to provide digital communications services under a marketing services agreement dated September 21, 2026 (the "OTB Agreement"), with services and promotional activity to commence on or after September 28, 2026. Under the OTB Agreement, OTB will distribute Company content, including video, and conduct investor communications on social media. The Agreement has a term of three (3) months, from September 28, 2026, to December 28, 2026. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay OTB a total cash fee of $50,000, plus applicable taxes. The Company and OTB act at arm's length, and no securities-based compensation, including options, forms part of this engagement. OTB can be contacted at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario L6H 4V4, by email at jason@outsidethebox.capital, or by telephone at (289) 259-4455. The OTB Service Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS, OTCQB: INXGF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the completion and closing of the Offering on the expected terms; the anticipated closing date of the Offering; the approval of the TSXV and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals; the use of net proceeds from the Offering; the qualification of the FT Unit securities as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Company's ability to incur and renounce qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures to subscribers; the Company's planned exploration work, drilling and sampling programs at the Fishpot Project and the Millar Project; the payment of finders' fees and the issuance of finder warrants in connection with the Offering; the expected participation in the Offering by related parties and the availability of exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSXV; general market and economic conditions; the Company's ability to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures and to validly renounce such expenditures to subscribers within the time frames contemplated by the Income Tax Act (Canada); the absence of material changes to current tax legislation or its interpretation; the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs at the Fishpot Project and the Millar Project.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this news release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, GoldInxs undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.