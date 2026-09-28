Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Builds Momentum for Next Growth Chapter with Expanded Senior Leadership Team

New appointments strengthen marketing, hospitality, category, and international commercial leadership as BrewDog advances long-term growth under Tilray Brands

ELLON, Scotland and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognised beer brands, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced a series of senior leadership appointments designed to strengthen execution, sharpen brand and commercial focus, and support BrewDog's next phase of growth across the United Kingdom and international markets.

The appointments reflect BrewDog's continued investment in the people, capabilities, and leadership needed to unlock the full potential of its iconic global brand and build on the momentum of its next chapter as part of the Tilray Brands family.

The senior leadership appointments include:

John Beasley, Chief Marketing Officer - leads BrewDog's marketing strategy, with responsibility for strengthening brand building, consumer engagement and commercial momentum across key markets. With more than 25 years of beverage marketing experience, including leadership roles at Red Bull and Monster Energy, John brings proven brand-building expertise and a global perspective to support BrewDog's next phase of growth.

- leads BrewDog's marketing strategy, with responsibility for strengthening brand building, consumer engagement and commercial momentum across key markets. With more than 25 years of beverage marketing experience, including leadership roles at Red Bull and Monster Energy, John brings proven brand-building expertise and a global perspective to support BrewDog's next phase of growth. Gemma Hampton-Stone, Managing Director of Bars and Hospitality - leads BrewDog's bars and hospitality business, with responsibility for creating standout customer experiences while strengthening performance and growth across the hospitality estate. With nearly two decades of hospitality leadership experience, including overseeing a portfolio of more than 36 pubs, restaurants, hotels and live music venues, Gemma brings the operational expertise and customer-first mindset needed to strengthen BrewDog's bars business and enhance the guest experience.

- leads BrewDog's bars and hospitality business, with responsibility for creating standout customer experiences while strengthening performance and growth across the hospitality estate. With nearly two decades of hospitality leadership experience, including overseeing a portfolio of more than 36 pubs, restaurants, hotels and live music venues, Gemma brings the operational expertise and customer-first mindset needed to strengthen BrewDog's bars business and enhance the guest experience. Ridesh Sharma, Category Director - leads BrewDog's category strategy, with responsibility for sharpening the portfolio, deepening customer and consumer insight, and identifying growth opportunities across markets. Ridesh combines category, commercial, and revenue growth expertise with a strong understanding of customer needs, making him ideally suited to strengthen BrewDog's portfolio and support its next phase of growth.

- leads BrewDog's category strategy, with responsibility for sharpening the portfolio, deepening customer and consumer insight, and identifying growth opportunities across markets. Ridesh combines category, commercial, and revenue growth expertise with a strong understanding of customer needs, making him ideally suited to strengthen BrewDog's portfolio and support its next phase of growth. Faisal Khan, Commercial Director, Beverages - Rest of the World (ROW) - leads BrewDog's commercial efforts across international markets outside Europe, with responsibility for identifying new opportunities and accelerating growth across BrewDog's global portfolio. Faisal's extensive experience building businesses and managing distributor networks across high-growth international markets makes him ideally positioned to accelerate BrewDog's expansion and unlock new opportunities around the world.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International at Tilray Brands, said, "We are entering an exciting new chapter for BrewDog - one defined by renewed ambition, stronger execution and a clear vision for the future. BrewDog is an iconic global brand with an incredible community, talented people, great beer and enormous potential. As part of the Tilray Brands family, we are investing in the leadership, capabilities and focus needed to build on everything that has made BrewDog special while bringing even greater ambition to where we go next."

Mr. Ohri continued, "These appointments reflect our commitment to building a stronger BrewDog for the future, with the right people empowered to lead and the focus, energy and leadership needed to execute effectively. Our ambition is clear: to make BrewDog stronger, continue to innovate and lead, and build one of the world's most exciting and influential craft beer brands for the long term. BrewDog's next chapter is underway, and we believe its best years are ahead."

Together, the strengthened leadership bench brings additional focus across brand building, consumer engagement, hospitality, category strategy and international commercial growth, supporting BrewDog's strategy to strengthen the core brand, accelerate innovation and unlock opportunities across retail, hospitality and global markets.

With an expanded leadership team, the strength and scale of Tilray Brands behind it, and a clear focus on long-term growth, BrewDog is building for the future with renewed momentum, stronger execution and confidence in what its teams can accomplish together.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: to make people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognisable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future continues to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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