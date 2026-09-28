Jaggaer, a leading AI-powered enterprise Source-To-Pay and Procurement software platform has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Direct Spend 2026 Vendor Assessment (US54900426, September 2026).

The report notes that: Beyond integration,Jaggaer leans on operational specificity in areas like Bill of Materials (BOM) driven cost scenario modeling, supplier quality collaboration (Supplier Quality Notification with 8 Disciplines reporting), and configurable approval/threshold workflows for touch-less procurement details that go beyond generic marketing claims

How do AI and BOM depth drive direct materials procurement?

In addition to leveraging procurement-native AI, BOM depth is a real differentiator. Patrick Reymann, IDC Research Director for Procurement and Enterprise Apps, put it this way: "Jaggaer's strength in Direct Spend comes from treating BOM management and costing as top capabilities. As AI moves from surfacing insight to recommending and executing action, that depth becomes a real differentiator for manufacturers."

Jaggaer Key Strengths As Noted By IDC MarketScape

The report cites:

Extensive ERP integration footprint: Jaggaer Link and IaaS provide out of the box, fully hosted integrations to 40+ ERP systems (SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, Workday, Ellucian Banner) via 200+ REST APIs and 400+ endpoints across 70+ business objects, reducing integration burden for multi-ERP manufacturing environments.

Mature core S2P/direct materials functional depth: The vendor answers "Yes" to all listed direct spend capabilities in the Core sheet (VMI, supplier/customer collaboration, direct materials procurement, e-auction/spot buy, BOM/PO change tracking, category management, quality collaboration, spend analytics, sourcing optimization) and provides specific mechanics for BOM costing, scenario-based award allocation, and supplier quality notifications (SQN with 8D reporting).

Demonstrated large-scale deployment: The vendor cites a real reference deployment of approximately 45,000 users at a single customer, plus reputable named reference customers, lending credibility to enterprise-scale claims.

Substantial R&D investment and release cadence: Jaggaer reports spending ~15% of revenue on R&D with Direct as a focus area, and nine product releases in the past three years, indicating sustained investment rather than a stagnant platform."

Jaggaer is developing these capabilities with customers already exploring Autonomous Sourcing use cases on the platform. "We want to thank our customers for their trust in us," says Andrew Roszko, CEO of Jaggaer. "We believe the important use of AI sits at the intersection of procurement and supply chain, and we look forward to bringing these innovations to our direct materials customers."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Jaggaer

Jaggaer has been building procurement software since 1995. Its platform helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of buying, from selecting suppliers through paying invoices, and serves customers including several Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Josephine Padmini C

GTM Product Marketing, JAGGAER

Email: jpadmini@jaggaer.com

