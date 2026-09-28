Mr. Blöte's appointment strengthens Canopy Growth's commercial leadership as it drives growth across its European medical cannabis business

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Blöte as Country Manager for Germany, effective October 1, 2026.

Mr. Blöte will lead Canopy Growth's commercial strategy in Germany, with responsibility for expanding sales and strengthening execution across the market, deepening connections with partners and healthcare professionals, and driving growth to fully capture the significant potential of the German medical cannabis market.

The appointment of Mr. Blöte builds on the progress Canopy Growth has made over the past year to strengthen its international medical cannabis business, including enhancing its European Union Good Manufacturing Practice supply capabilities from its Canadian cultivation operations.

"Over the last year, we have put the pieces in place to build a stronger international medical cannabis business, delivering double-digit sequential growth for the past three quarters," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "We have strengthened our cultivation and supply capabilities, broadened our portfolio and sharpened our commercial focus. Bringing Sebastian into the business is the next step in that strategy, adding more experienced leadership on the ground as we look to accelerate growth and capture more of the opportunity we see in Germany and across Europe."

Mr. Blöte brings more than a decade of commercial leadership in the European cannabis industry. He most recently served as European Sales Director, then Digital Sales Director, at a leading European medical cannabis company based in Germany, leading its Swiss market entry, and a product launch in Austria. Earlier in his career, Mr. Blöte co-founded and led a medical cannabis import and distribution company in Germany.

"I'm excited to build deeper relationships with clinics, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to better understand what they need from us and translate that into stronger commercial execution," said Sebastian Blöte. "Germany has a large and evolving medical cannabis ecosystem and Canopy Growth has the portfolio, supply capabilities and infrastructure in place; the opportunity now is to build on that foundation and increase the pace at which we grow."

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.

The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.

The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com

Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com