FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Appoints José Claudio Treviño to Lead Mexico Risk & Investigations and Expand Financial Crime, Ethics and Compliance Services Across Latin America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of José Claudio Treviño as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the firm's Mexico Risk & Investigations practice, strengthening its financial crime, forensic investigations, ethics and compliance, and anti-corruption expertise across Mexico and Latin America.

Mr. Treviño will work with FTI Consulting teams across the United States, Mexico, Latin America and the firm's global network to help multinational organizations address complex fraud, corruption, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), regulatory compliance and cross-border financial crime risks.

Mr. Treviño brings more than 23 years of experience helping organizations prevent, detect and respond to financial crime and related misconduct. His work spans anti-bribery and corruption compliance, internal and external fraud matters, FCPA and UK Bribery Act issues, third-party risk management, pre- and post-acquisition due diligence, and the application of forensic technology to complex reviews and compliance programs.

Throughout his career, Mr. Treviño has led complex, multijurisdictional investigations and compliance reviews across the Americas and beyond. He has advised senior management, boards of directors, audit committees and internal and external legal counsel on allegations of fraud and corruption, regulatory compliance matters and the design and implementation of anti-fraud and anti-corruption programs.

"Companies operating across the Americas are navigating an increasingly complex environment in which regulatory expectations, cross-border enforcement and financial crime risks frequently intersect," said Nicole Wells, Americas Leader of the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. "José brings a rare combination of deep investigations and compliance experience with a bicultural understanding of the U.S. and Latin American markets. His experience advising organizations through sensitive, high-stakes matters will further strengthen our ability to help clients prevent and respond to financial crime risks across the region."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Treviño was a Partner in Deloitte's Spanish Latin America's Forensic & Financial Crime practice. Earlier in his career, he held senior forensic consulting leadership positions at KPMG Mexico and served as the head of Anti-Bribery & Corruption - Financial Crimes Compliance for HSBC in Mexico. His advisory work has spanned a broad range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, financial services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and telecommunications.

Mr. Treviño is a Certified Fraud Examiner ("CFE") and Certified Forensic Interviewer ("CFI"). He serves on the boards of the Instituto Mexicano de Mejores Prácticas Corporativas ("IMMPC") and the Asociación Mexicana de Integridad y Compliance ("AMEXICOM").

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Treviño said, "Organizations today are confronting financial crime risks that increasingly transcend borders, regulations and traditional organizational silos. What attracted me to FTI Consulting is the opportunity to bring together exceptional investigations, compliance, data, technology and industry expertise to help clients address those challenges. I am excited to join a global platform with an entrepreneurial culture and to work alongside colleagues across the United States, Mexico and Latin America to continue building a differentiated financial crime and investigations offering across the Americas."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

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