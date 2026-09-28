Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026 in San Francisco

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Chris Siu will be participating in the 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit being held Tuesday, October 13that the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

"We once again look forward to participating in this annual event and discussing with investors and shareholders Aehr's expanding role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across a wide range of markets," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr delivers complete turnkey solutions that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors used in critical applications, including AI processors in cloud computing and data centers, silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are seeing strong traction with AI processors in both wafer-level and package-level formats. The growing adoption of wafer-level and package-level test and burn-in across these markets is expected to be a significant growth driver for Aehr Test Systems."

The presentation material referenced by Aehr Test at the CEO Summit may be accessed on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.aehr.com.

About the 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

The CEO Investor Summit is held annually each year during the SEMICON West industry trade show. Collectively hosted and funded by participating companies, the CEO Investor Summit features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 11 management teams during the small group meeting sessions and networking events.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is October 2, 2026.

RSVP Contacts for 18th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2026

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events website or contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

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Contacts: Aehr Test Systems

Chris Siu

Chief Financial Officer

csiu@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

aehr@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-test-systems-to-participate-in-18th-annual-ceo-investor-summit-20-1227504