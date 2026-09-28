Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Navacord Insurance Services Alberta Inc., is proud to be a sponsor of the Schachter Catch Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 17th at Calgary's Mount Royal University. In addition, EPAC (Explorers and Producers Association of Canada), Roth Canada and TMX are also major sponsors of the event.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"Individual investors should be taking advantage of this opportunity to meet the executives of the companies they own or are interested in owning for the duration of this multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter, the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business.

About Navacord Insurance Services Alberta Inc.

Navacord's specialty energy team was created out of the simple belief that the industry in Canada was not being well served by the insurance brokerage community. We set out to build a practice that would help energy companies make informed decisions about the management of their risks, not just offer insurance advice. Over the past decade, our expertise has broadened to new industries, but our risk focus remains laser-sharp. Our passion for excellence is infectious and is shared by all of our people. This passion drives us to think longer, to look deeper and to work harder than the competition. Through our core values, we hold ourselves and each other to a very high set of standards. And as owners, we care deeply about the reputation and success of our firm, ensuring that client satisfaction always remains our number one priority. Some in our trade would call us disrupters - and that's a title we can live with.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. EPAC (Explorers and Producers Association of Canada), Roth Canada and TMX are also major sponsors of the event.

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices in Canada's energy sector now, as the new Energy Bull Cycle gains momentum.

To Register please follow this link.