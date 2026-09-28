Miquido released a complimentary eBook examining why AI features struggle to gain adoption, with a focus on trust, perceived value, and user experience.

Kraków, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Miquido, a software development and digital product agency, has released its complimentary AI Reality Check eBook, a guide examining why technically capable AI features can struggle to gain meaningful user adoption.

Miquido Publishes New Complimentary AI Reality Check eBook

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The AI Reality Check eBook examines the gap between building AI features and getting users to actually use them. It focuses on the factors that can determine whether users are willing to engage with AI, including their confidence in its outputs, the value it provides, and how naturally it fits into the overall product experience.

The eBook highlights several considerations for businesses developing AI-powered products:

Why less than 15% of users actively use AI features integrated into major applications.

Trust matters because users need confidence in AI outputs before they are willing to rely on them.

Perceived value drives adoption because users are more likely to engage with AI when it solves a clear and meaningful problem.

User experience shapes acceptance because complicated or poorly integrated AI features can create friction even when the underlying technology performs well.

AI should serve the product experience rather than being added simply because the technology is available.

"AI adoption ultimately comes down to more than whether the technology works," said Piotr Polus, Head of Technology at Miquido. "Businesses need to understand whether users see enough value in an AI feature to trust it and incorporate it into the way they work. We created the AI Reality Check to help decision makers identify those gaps early and make more informed choices about where AI can genuinely improve their products."

In line with the lessons from the eBook, Miquido also developed its AI Trust Score Quiz to assist executives, product leaders, and development teams evaluate how trustworthy their AI features may appear to users and identify potential areas that could affect adoption.

The eBook also highlighted several success stories of Miquido's AI projects for various clients.

The Diagnostyka app, a key success story featured in the eBook, provides a practical example of the trust considerations explored in the eBook. The app's AI assistant, LiDia, was designed to help users navigate preventive healthcare while maintaining clear boundaries around what AI can and cannot do.

Rather than positioning LiDia is as the main-focus feature of the app, Diagnostyka and Miquido prioritized making the assistant a supportive tool that organizes information and provides recommendations based on verified medical knowledge.

For Miquido, LiDia illustrates the principle behind the AI Reality Check that user adoption depends not only on what an AI system can do, but also on whether users understand its role, recognize its limitations, and feel confident relying on it.

About Miquido

Miquido is a mobile platform partner for enterprise service businesses, transforming mobile into a primary growth engine. They manage the full product lifecycle, from consulting and CX to legacy modernisation, for global brands. Focused on healthcare, utilities, and travel, Miquido delivers scalable platforms used by over 100 million people globally. As global Flutter pioneers, they maintain business continuity and 99.97% stability for market-leading enterprises.

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