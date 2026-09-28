Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized in Report on Business magazine's annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Lorne Park earned its place on the 2026 ranking based on 63% three-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and is recognized in the Financial Services category.

This marks Lorne Park's third consecutive year on Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking, reflecting the continued growth of its North American wealth management platform.

Lorne Park has continued to expand through its Canadian subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether"), and its U.S. wealth management businesses. The Company's strategy is focused on partnering with established financial advisors and wealth management firms and providing the investment capabilities, operational infrastructure and resources needed to support growth and long-term succession.

"Being recognized for a third consecutive year among Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the continued growth of our platform and the strength of the advisors and teams across our organization," said Robert Sewell, CEO of Lorne Park and Founder and Chairman of Bellwether. "We remain focused on building a leading North American wealth management business by partnering with exceptional advisors and firms and providing them with the resources to grow and serve their clients over the long term."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched by The Globe and Mail in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses across Canada. A total of 375 companies were recognized in the 2026 ranking.

The full ranking and accompanying editorial coverage are available in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and on The Globe and Mail website.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. is an independent, private North American wealth and asset management platform focused on partnering with entrepreneurial wealth management firms and financial advisors seeking scale, succession solutions and long-term growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether Investment Management Inc. is a Canadian wholly-owned subsidiary of Lorne Park. As a Canadian wealth management firm and registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer in certain Canadian jurisdictions, it provides discretionary portfolio management and wealth planning services to individuals, families and institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, neither Lorne Park nor Bellwether are under any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

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