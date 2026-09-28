The Chicago agency's verified profile highlights web development, mobile app development and social media marketing services.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Doodle N Dash, a Chicago-based creative and digital agency, has been featured on DesignRush's Top Web Design Companies directory, where businesses can research and compare web design providers.

Doodle N Dash works with growing businesses through a discovery-led process designed to define project needs before design begins

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DesignRush lists Doodle N Dash's profile as verified and highlights web development, mobile app development and social media marketing among its services. The profile identifies startups, small businesses and medium-sized businesses among the client types the agency serves.

For smaller businesses, that means one team can handle the website, app and social media strategy instead of coordinating across multiple providers.

"Most of the businesses we work with don't have an internal team who can walk them through every decision. They need a partner who can translate what they're trying to achieve into something that actually works online," said Ahmad Sohail, founder and CEO of Doodle N Dash.

"That's really what sets our approach apart. We're not just building a website and handing over the keys. We're helping a business figure out what it needs before we ever open a design file, and staying involved well past launch."

For more information about Doodle N Dash, visit https://doodlendash.com/.

About Doodle N Dash

Doodle N Dash operates out of Chicago, building websites, mobile apps, and brand identity work for clients. A discovery call comes first, before any design work starts, so the agency understands what a client actually needs. From there, the work moves into strategy, then design, with revisions built into the process along the way.

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