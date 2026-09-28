Paycheck Suddenly Smaller? Clear Start Tax Explains How IRS Wage Garnishment Works and How to Stop It

A levy on wages is continuous. It keeps taking from every paycheck until the debt is resolved or the levy is released.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / For most taxpayers, the first unmistakable sign that an IRS balance has become urgent is a paycheck that arrives noticeably smaller. Clear Start Tax says wage garnishment is one of the agency's most disruptive collection tools, and one of the most misunderstood.

Anyone who has received a levy notice can check which options are still open to them.

"A bank levy is an event. A wage levy is a condition, and it does not stop on its own," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

An IRS wage levy differs from a bank levy in a way that matters enormously. A bank levy takes a single snapshot of an account. A wage levy is continuous: once served on an employer, it attaches to every paycheck until the underlying debt is resolved or the levy is formally released.

The IRS does not take the entire paycheck. It leaves an exempt amount based on filing status and dependents, and that figure surprises people by how small it is. The remainder goes to the agency, which is why a levy frequently makes basic living expenses unmanageable within a single pay cycle.

"By the time the employer is served, the taxpayer has usually had several notices. The one that mattered was the one that started the thirty-day clock," the spokesperson said.

To help taxpayers facing or anticipating a wage levy, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Act on the Final Notice rather than the levy, since the 30-day window is the widest opening

Understand that a released levy and a resolved debt are different outcomes, and only one is permanent

Establish an arrangement or hardship status, which are the routes that actually produce a release

File any missing returns first, because the IRS will not approve most relief while years are outstanding

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"People assume the levy has to run its course. It does not. What it needs is a resolution in place, and that is usually available faster than they expect," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/paycheck-suddenly-smaller-clear-start-tax-explains-how-irs-wage-1222782