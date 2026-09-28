Dateline Resources Limited: DoJ and DoW move to Support Resumption of Operations at Colosseum

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) advises that the Federal Defendants in the National Parks Conservation Association proceedings have filed their own motion in the US District Court for the Central District of California seeking a stay of the preliminary injunction pending appeal. The filing is separate from the stay application previously filed by Dateline and its wholly owned subsidiary, Colosseum Rare Metals, Inc (CRM).

In its motion, the Government argues that it is likely to succeed on appeal. It says the District Court erred in finding that the "valid existing rights" savings clause in section 508 of the California Desert Protection Act does not protect an approved Plan of Operations. The Government also argues that the injunction irreparably harms US national security interests and the public interest. The Government has asked the Court to order that, while the stay is in place, CRM may resume operations in accordance with its approved Plan of Operations.

Department of War declaration

The Government's motion is supported by a sworn declaration from the Hon. Michael P. Cadenazzi, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy and Principal Staff Advisor to the Secretary of War on US defense industrial base requirements. Excerpts from the Department of War's declaration include:

"The Colosseum Mine site is also a uniquely attractive prospect for a rare earth mine due to its proximity to the Mountain Pass Mine and the processing facility at MP Materials." (para 7)

"In light of the foregoing, it is in the United States' economic and general national security interest to allow exploration for rare earth elements at the Colosseum Mine site to continue. ... Given the critical importance of rare earth elements to national security and our current overreliance on foreign sources, it is critical that exploration at sites such as the Colosseum Mine go forward." (para 8)

The Stay Motions are Before Judge Snyder

A party seeking a stay pending appeal must ordinarily apply first to the District Court that made the order. For that reason, both the Government's motion and Dateline's motion will be heard by Judge Christina A. Snyder, who issued the preliminary injunction on 10 August 2026. The motions are listed for hearing on 26 October 2026. If the District Court does not grant a stay, the Company and the Government can then apply to the U.S. Appeals Court for the Ninth Circuit. The appeal itself proceeds in the Ninth Circuit either way.

The plaintiff, National Parks Conservation Association, has indicated that it opposes the stay motions.

The Appeal

On 22 September 2026, the Federal Defendants and Dateline/CRM each filed a notice of appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit against the District Court's 10 August 2026 preliminary injunction order.

Court documents

Copies of public filings are available at: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/73194892/national-parks-conservation-association-v-us-department-of-the-interior

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Disclosure Committee

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:

X - @Dateline_DTR

Truth Social - @dateline_resources

LinkedIn - dateline-resources

YouTube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the HREE potential at Colosseum has commenced. A Bankable Feasibility Study was completed on the project in May 2026.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/doj-and-dow-move-to-support-resumption-of-operations-at-colosseum-1227678