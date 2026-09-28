C&F LLC: C&F Expert Co-Authors Research on Unified Namespace Architecture for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Przemyslaw Warecki, Head of IoT & Realtime Integrations Practice at C&F, shared his hands-on experience from a factory integration project to research published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Innovation by Springer Nature.

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Przemyslaw Warecki, Head of IoT & Realtime Integrations Practice at C&F , is a co-author of new research exploring how pharma manufacturers can break down data silos and build a scalable foundation for real-time factory insights.

Published in Springer Nature's Journal of Pharmaceutical Innovation, the paper, "Unified Namespace (UNS) Architecture for High-Throughput Factory Data Ingestion and Analytics," presents the Factory Integration Layer (FIL), an event-driven approach designed to connect Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) systems across manufacturing sites.

Warecki contributed practical experience from his work on the FIL project, including the design and development of its architecture. Together with the paper's other co-authors, he brought real-world implementation know-how into research addressing the challenges of factory data integration.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing environments often combine equipment and systems spanning multiple generations, various technology stacks and multiple communication protocols. The paper explores how a hybrid edge-cloud architecture and Unified Namespace can help address these challenges, supporting standardized data organization, centralized governance and scalability across distributed manufacturing operations .

The architecture combines event-driven technologies such as MQTT and Kafka with real-time data contextualization at the edge, persistent event storage in the cloud and a centralized control plane. The research also addresses semantic interoperability, cybersecurity, resilience and the requirements for supporting analytics and AI applications.

"The project gave us an opportunity to work with the challenges of integrating data from very different factory systems at scale. Bringing that practical experience into the research allowed us to look at the architecture not only as a technical concept, but through the realities of implementation."

Przemyslaw Warecki, Head of IoT & Realtime Integrations Practice at C&F

"I'm proud that this solution was brought to life by Przemek and the team. From the start, he saw Unified Namespace as a way to connect manufacturing, data and analytics, and ultimately create a stronger foundation for AI. The team took the idea beyond the realm of architecture, implementing it in a real-world production environment. For manufacturers, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, this is an important step toward more connected, data-driven operations. The solution demonstrates how UNS can provide the scalability and structure needed for modern analytics and build a foundation for value-driven AI implementations."

Tomasz Mlodecki, CEO, C&F

The full paper, " Unified Namespace (UNS) Architecture for High-Throughput Factory Data Ingestion and Analytics ," is available in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Innovation published by Springer Nature.

About C&F

C&F is a data and AI engineering company specializing in the design and delivery of data-intensive platforms for regulated industries. For more than 25 years, the company has helped organizations build trusted data foundations, connect complex operational ecosystems and translate technological innovation into measurable business outcomes. By combining industry knowledge, engineering expertise and scalable architecture practices, C&F enables enterprises to operationalize data, analytics and AI at scale.

Media contact:

Rafal Imielski

B2B Marketing Specialist

C&F

rafal.imielski@candf.com

SOURCE: C&F LLC

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