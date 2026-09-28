Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "Genesis Goldfields Corp." The new name reflects the Company's focus on gold exploration in Angola following the completion of its acquisition of the Ganda Gold Project, announced on September 22, 2026.

The name change is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will announce the effective date of the name change and confirm its new stock symbol once all regulatory processes are complete. No action is required by shareholders; outstanding share certificates will continue to be valid.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km² licence in central-western Angola where the Company is carrying out systematic exploration with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa. The Company also holds exploration properties in Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed name and ticker symbol change and the timing of its effectiveness, and the Company's exploration plans for the Ganda Gold Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the name change is not approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange or is delayed, risks related to operations in Angola, financing, and exploration results, and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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