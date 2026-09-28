The Fund represents the latest expansion of TC Alternatives' platform of private investment solutions that go beyond traditional markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - TC Alternatives, the alternatives platform of Timbercreek Capital, today announced, in partnership with Reform Capital, the successful first close of the TC Alternatives Litigation Fund LP ("T-LIT" or the "Fund"), a private closed-end fund designed to provide qualified investors with structured exposure to the U.S. mass tort litigation finance market. The U.S. mass tort market represents an annual opportunity in excess of $40 billion1. The Fund has been developed in response to growing investor demand for differentiated investment strategies that offer the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns, low correlation to traditional markets and meaningful portfolio diversification.

Litigation funding is an alternative investment strategy in which capital is deployed to fund legal claims. The strategy employed by T-LIT focuses on mass tort litigation, where capital is used to support the acquisition and advancement of claimants on behalf of established law firms. In return, the Fund participates in a portion of the law firm's contingent legal fees, which are realized only upon successful case resolution and settlement. This offers investors uncorrelated, impact-oriented returns outside traditional markets, while supporting claimants' pursuit of justice. The Fund targets diversified exposure across established case equity, secondary acquisitions and select early-stage opportunities through a portfolio approach designed to balance risk, duration and return potential.

"We are pleased with the initial demand and investor response to this new offering. Litigation finance sits at the intersection of attractive returns and real-world outcomes," said Fraser McEwen, President & Portfolio Manager of TC Alternatives. "Recent settlements involving some of the world's largest companies have highlighted both the scale of the opportunity and the important role litigation can play in driving accountability and affecting change. Through T-LIT, investors gain access to a differentiated asset class that has historically been unavailable to most investors, while participating in a resilient, high-performing, and socially significant segment of alternative finance."

The Fund combines Timbercreek's investment management and alternative asset expertise with its partner, Reform Capital, a litigation finance specialist focused on the U.S. mass tort market, founded by Daniel Dubois and Sean Jimenez. Leveraging Reform's proprietary technology platform and specialized underwriting capabilities, the Fund provides investors with access to a differentiated asset class with the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns and low correlation to traditional markets.

A key differentiator of the strategy is Reform Capital's proprietary Handled technology platform, which uses AI-driven analytics to provide real-time visibility into case performance, settlement timing and legal fee distributions, enhancing underwriting, portfolio monitoring and investor transparency.

"Capitalism works because incentives are powerful. Occasionally those same incentives lead companies to cause harm at scale, and the legal system is how society corrects it," said Daniel Dubois, Co-Founder and CEO of Reform Capital. "Partnering with Timbercreek brings that approach to a broader base of investors, and puts more capital behind the law firms and claimants working to hold some of the world's largest companies accountable."

Through Reform Capital's relationships with leading U.S. mass tort law firms and case administrators, the Fund gains access to proprietary investment opportunities, providing investors with exposure to a market that has historically been difficult to access through traditional investment channels.

Fundraising activities will continue following the successful first close as TC Alternatives works toward the Fund's initial target of $50 million.

About TC Alternatives

TC Alternatives is the alternative investment platform of Timbercreek Capital, focused on providing qualified investors with access to differentiated alternative investment opportunities. Through partnerships with specialized operators, managers and industry experts, TC Alternatives identifies and develops investment strategies across real assets, litigation finance and other specialized alternatives. The platform is designed to provide investors with access to niche opportunities that offer the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns, portfolio diversification and exposure to markets often unavailable through traditional investment channels.

About Reform Capital

Reform Capital is a litigation finance firm focused on the U.S. mass tort market. Founded by Daniel Dubois and Sean Jimenez, Reform partners with leading plaintiff law firms and case administrators to fund the acquisition and advancement of claimants. Every investment is underwritten and monitored through the Handled data intelligence platform, giving investors real-time visibility into case performance, settlement timing and legal fee distributions. Learn more at reformcapital.ca.

1 Source: Duane Morris LLP - Duane Morris Class Action Review - 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis of Class Action Litigation

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