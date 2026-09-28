EQS-News: Daffin Records / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Danny McBride's Don Gato Tequila Teams With Jon Lindsay and Benji Hughes on New Spot and Song "Cool Times"



28.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Lindsay Wrote, Produced and Performed the Original Don Gato Song, Bringing Longtime Collaborator Benji Hughes in on Backing Vocals NEW YORK, NY - September 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Daffin Records announced today that New York City- and Savannah-based artist, songwriter and producer Jon Lindsay has teamed with Don Gato Tequila , the tequila brand brought to life by actor, writer and producer Danny McBride, to create its new original song, " Cool Times ." Written, produced and performed by Lindsay, "Cool Times" gives an anthem to the world of Don Gato: an undefeated, cat-loving luchador turned tequila maker with formidable party acumen and an unwavering commitment to cool times. Lindsay brought longtime musical collaborator Benji Hughes in on backing vocals. The track debuts in a new one-minute Don Gato house-party spot, written, directed, shot and edited by Don Gato co-owner, Chris Walldorf, in Charleston, S.C. It soundtracks a sun-soaked poolside blowout as Don Gato pours tequila, raises glasses and eventually takes the party into the pool. Together, the song and film capture the last golden stretch of summer while keeping the party rolling into fall. Musically, "Cool Times" is warm, loose and instantly familiar, with the vocal and textural hallmarks of Lindsay and Hughes. It is built for open windows, those last just-warm-enough afternoons as the leaves begin to change, and one more round when nobody is ready for the night to end. The song takes its title from Don Gato's "Made good. For cool times." ethos and extends a broader campaign that has already drawn major advertising-industry attention. McBride and longtime collaborator David Gordon Green established the larger Don Gato world through the brand's "Saga of All Sagas" films, recognized by Ad Age, Adweek and MediaPost for their mix of lucha libre mythology, tequila, cats and McBride's comedic sensibility. Walldorf's new spot builds on that campaign with an original song that Lindsay saw as a natural extension of the Don Gato universe. "I've been such a fan of the world Danny created for Don Gato from day one," said Lindsay. "The ads have been insane and are getting a ton of well-deserved recognition. With as hard as the guys were going at the whole 'cool times' vibe, I couldn't believe there wasn't already a slammin' song for it. As soon as I had the demo done, it was obvious I needed to get the homie Benji Hughes on this thing. And real G's know how far back BH goes with Danny's work - check out 'Kenny' if somehow you missed it the first time around in Eastbound & Down. Huge shoutout to Walldorf, who always makes everything look incredible. We've worked together for years; he wrote and directed the video for my song 'Dear Assassin ' last year, and we even slipped a Don Gato Easter egg or two into that one." "It was a perfect fit as we all go way back," said Walldorf. "I went to film school with Danny and have been working with both Jon and Benji for years. It always makes for cool times when you're working with old friends, especially when they're as talented as Jon and Benji and knock it out of the park like they did." Lindsay and Hughes have been making music together since their early days in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Lindsay serving as a longtime member of Hughes' band on keyboards and vocals. Last year, they took An Evening Extreme with Benji Hughes and Jon Lindsay on a national tour spanning both coasts and an official SXSW showcase, with appearances alongside Jackson Browne and Jeff Bridges at their Sovang show. About Jon Lindsay Jon Lindsay is a Savannah, Georgia, and New York City-based artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Across four full-length albums, three EPs and numerous singles, he has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe and collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Caitlin Cary, American Aquarium, Matt Douglas, Benji Hughes, and the NC Music Love Army, which he co-founded in 2013. He also co-founded The Catch Fire and The Young Sons, and his music has appeared in film, television, advertising and theatrical productions. His fourth LP, Big Stage , was released by Daffin Records in 2025.

About Don Gato Tequila Don Gato is an award-winning, additive-free tequila produced from 100% blue agave grown in the Lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Its mythology centers on Don Gato, the legendary undefeated luchador, feline aficionado and tequila maker whose story Danny McBride has taken upon himself to document for American audiences. Don Gato Tequila is available in Blanco and Reposado expressions. Made good. For cool times. Please drink responsibly. Contact:

Lauren Phillips

DaffinRecords@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Daffin Records





28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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