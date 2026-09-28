H+H International A/S: CEO Jörg Brinkmann to resign from H+H International A/S - Christian Sieg appointed Deputy CEO

Company announcement No. 11/2026

Inside Information

Jörg Brinkmann has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation as CEO of H+H International A/S. Jörg has been the CEO of H+H International A/S since October 2022.

Jörg Brinkmann will leave during Q1/2027. The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Christian Sieg, who will join the Executive Board of H+H, to become Deputy CEO, with immediate effect. Christian is foreseen to become the new CEO once Jörg Brinkmann leaves the CEO office.

Christian Sieg has joined H+H as Managing Director Central and Western Europe in January 2026. He has extensive experience in building materials having been Managing Director of BDR Thermea in Germany and Country Director Nordics at the Vaillant Group. Christian holds a Diploma from the Schumpeter School of Business and Economics in Wuppertal.

Miguel Kohlmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jörg Brinkmann for all his contributions in making H+H stronger in a rather challenging market environment. I would also like to welcome Christian Sieg, who together with Jörg Brinkmann and Bjarne Pedersen, our CFO, will form the new Executive Board of the Company.

Miguel Kohlmann

Chair of the Board of Directors

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

niclas.kristensen@hplush.com

H+H International A/S's core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2025 of DKK 2.7 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has factories in Northern and Central Europe and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.