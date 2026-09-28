NordAmps AB: NordAmps receives final approval for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

Today NordAmps AB ("NordAmps" or the "Company") has received final approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB of the application for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Listing"). The first day of trading will be on 30 September 2026.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved NordAmps for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Trading in the Company's shares will commence on 30 September 2026. The shares will be traded under the short name "NRDAMP" with ISIN code SE0030263XXX.

Advisors

North Point Securities is acting as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Listing. Advokatfirman Lindahl is acting as legal adviser to the Company. Nordic Issuing is acting as issuing agent. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser to the Company.

Important Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by NordAmps AB in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The information in this press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority. Any offer of securities will be made solely on the basis of the company description prepared in connection with the offering, and any investment decision should be made exclusively on the basis of the information contained therein.

This press release may not be published, distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction where such publication, distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and expectations with respect to its future operations, financial position and results. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to industrialize and commercialize its technology, to secure customer contracts and to obtain financing on acceptable terms. Actual outcomes may therefore differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Andersson, CEO

+46-(0) 10 660 07 60

jan.andersson@nordamps.com

About NordAmps

NordAmps AB (publ) is a Swedish semiconductor company originating from research at Lund University. The company develops high-performance circuits for next-generation communication systems based on a patented semiconductor technology.



NordAmps' technology is designed to combine high performance and low power consumption with the potential for cost-efficient, high-volume production. The company addresses markets including telecommunications, satellite communications, advanced sensor systems and defense electronics.