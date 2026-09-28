The firms' complementary capabilities aim to deliver enhanced technology, operational efficiency, and industry standardization

DTCC has made a strategic investment in iCapital

The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, and iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the infrastructure supporting private markets.

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By bringing together DTCC's market infrastructure, processing capabilities, and network with iCapital's technology platform and investment workflows, the firms aim to connect data, operations, and market participants across the private investment lifecycle. The collaboration is intended to reduce operational friction and help wealth advisors and asset managers participate in private markets more efficiently, at greater scale and with less risk. In support of this initiative, DTCC has also made a strategic investment in iCapital.

"Private markets represent one of the most significant growth areas in financial services today, creating an urgent need for modern, scalable infrastructure. Our strategic partnership with iCapital reflects DTCC's commitment to supporting the continued evolution of diverse financial markets," said Frank La Salla, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of DTCC. "Broader adoption of alternative investments will depend on making the ecosystem easier to navigate, more efficient to operate, and highly resilient."

As investor portfolios increasingly include both public and private investments, DTCC and iCapital aim to advance scalable industry solutions that streamline operations, enhance data quality, and create a more seamless experience for firms and investors. The collaboration is designed to support more connected and automated workflows across the private investment lifecycle. For wealth advisors, this can simplify how alternative investments are accessed and managed within client portfolios. For asset managers, it can provide more efficient and standardized infrastructure for reaching and supporting the wealth market.

"Together, iCapital and DTCC are advancing the infrastructure and standards shaping the future of private markets. Our shared vision is a more connected ecosystem that expands access and makes alternative investments easier and more efficient to transact and manage. We will partner on technologies that support the overall goals of the relationship such as blockchain enabled DLT and tokenization where appropriate that help build a stronger foundation for the industry's continued evolution," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital. "With this investment, DTCC joins a diversified group of strategic investors who share our conviction that the future of private markets will be underpinned by infrastructure that is more connected, standardized, and scalable."

As an initial area of collaboration, the firms plan to further integrate DTCC's Alternative Investment Product (AIP) with iCapital's alternative investment platform. By connecting capabilities across transaction processing, data exchange, access, administration, and reporting, the firms aim to create a more seamless and efficient experience across the private investment lifecycle. The firms will also explore collaborations on current and emerging technologies across the alternatives landscape that could further improve connectivity, transaction management, and efficiency across alternative investments.

As part of DTCC's strategic investment in iCapital, Talia Klein, Head of Wealth Investment Solutions of DTCC, will be an observer on iCapital's Board of Directors.

"We're seeing increased demand for private assets as a component of investor portfolios, creating a growing need for accessible, scalable infrastructure," added Klein. "Private markets have traditionally lacked the operational standards that exist in public markets. With this collaboration, we look forward to working alongside the iCapital team to improve connectivity, streamline processes, and support continued growth responsibly."

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes1 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital's end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities and insurance products into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has $1.2 trillion2 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including $327 billion in alternative platform assets, $311 billion in structured investments and annuities insurance outstanding, and $563 billion in client assets reported on, and serves nearly 3,900 wealth management firms and 144,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 18 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World's Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World's Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

About DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 19 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2025, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $4.7 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $114 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 25 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

____________________ 1 iCapital, Inc., together with its affiliates, "iCapital". 2 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics. 3 As of June 30, 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928108850/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



iCapital

media@icapital.com

https://icapital.com/newsroom/



DTCC



Kristi Morrow, DTCC

+1 617 880 6770

Kristi-Morrow@dtcc.com

www.dtcc.com/press-room



US

Eric Hazard, Vested

+1 917 765 8720

eric@fullyvested.com



Europe

Indre Hessant

+44 (0) 759 0735 478

indre.hessant@greentarget.co.uk



Asia

Corinne Lee, DTCC

+65 6805 8033

clee2@dtcc.com



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Additional Information



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