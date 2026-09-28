Combination brings together eutecma's reusable and larger-format shipping systems with Tempaid's validated temperature-controlled packaging portfolio and strength in parcel and last-mile delivery

eutecma (or "the Company"), a German-based developer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipments, today announced that it has acquired Tempaid, a North American temperature-controlled packaging company serving pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare organizations with validated thermal packaging solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 2008, eutecma has been committed to producing passive cooling systems that make pharmaceutical supply chain and 3PL more sustainable and efficient. The Company has advanced cold chain innovation with its patented ICECATCH cooling systems, modular PROTECT shipping systems, and high-performance Thermal Covers, rising to become a leader in the industry. Tempaid compliments this with a portfolio of market-leading last-mile pharmaceutical packaging expertise, offering SpeedyPac mailers, SteadyPac thermal shippers, gel packs and PCM mats.

The leaders of eutecma and Tempaid are product designers and inventors who together hold multiple patents in thermal packaging. The combined company will offer a complete range of reusable and single-use solutions-from individual mailers to bulk pallet shippers-from a single reliable source. Pharmaceutical, diagnostic, life science and biotech customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of the full product and service portfolio that both brands have become known for.

Kevin Grogan, Chief Executive Officer of eutecma, who will lead the combined company, said, "I am very excited about this acquisition. eutecma and Tempaid are uniquely suited to address the demanding needs of the cold chain marketplace. We are committed to preserving the passionate, customer-focused culture of both companies while accelerating the investments in innovation and new product development thanks to the support of our strategic partner, Great Point Partners."

"Tempaid was founded to solve the toughest problems in the cold chain through innovation," said Ryan Sanders, Founder of Tempaid. "Our growth meant expanding geographically, driving efficiencies, and building a comprehensive product line covering the whole cold chain, so we found the right partners. With eutecma, and the backing of Great Point Partners, we found a partner whose products begin where ours end, both of us listening to customers and solving their problems. For our customers, the people, the products and the standards they rely on do not change. What changes is how much more we can now do for them."

Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at Great Point Partners, said, "Temperature-sensitive medicines now travel further, more often and in smaller quantities than at any point in the industry's history, from bulk pallets leaving a manufacturer to a single dose arriving at a patient's door. Very few packaging companies were built to protect that entire journey. eutecma and Tempaid will operate as one business under one leadership team to help customers solve for this challenge. We are looking forward to further supporting eutecma and Tempaid as they continue to scale their platform and embark on this next chapter of growth."

About eutecma

Founded in 2008 in Mannheim, Germany, eutecma designs and manufactures sustainable, reusable temperature-controlled packaging for the global pharmaceutical industry. Engineered for multiple shipping cycles, eutecma's modular systems maximize thermal performance while lowering total cost of shipment. Through its retecma program and international Refreshment Centers, used packaging is refurbished or recycled to enable a zero-waste, circular model. Eutecma is GDP-compliant and ISO 9001/14001 certified. For more information, visit www.eutecma.com.

About Tempaid

Tempaid Corporation develops and manufactures high-performance temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare organizations. The company combines deep cold chain expertise with an expanding portfolio of patented VIP/PCM and sustainable packaging solutions, supported by in-house R&D, advanced design and ISTA-certified thermal testing. Tempaid develops pre-qualified and validated systems engineered for reliable performance across a range of pharmaceutical distribution applications, from long-distance transport through parcel and last-mile delivery. With manufacturing across North America and Asia, Tempaid supports customers with scalable capacity, technical expertise and supply reliability across its growing international footprint. For more information, please visit www.tempaid.com.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.7B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.gppfunds.com.

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Tempaid

Tunch Ferad

Marketing Director

E-mail: info@tempaid.com

eutecma

Esther Lorenz

Corporate Communications

E-mail: presse@eutecma.de