Distribution agreement with ContraCare GmbH to launch DERMALYTICA, which brings DermaSensor's AI-powered skin cancer detection technology to physicians in Germany

DermaSensor Inc., a leader in AI-powered skin cancer risk detection technology, today announced the commercial launch of DermaSensor in Germany through a distribution agreement with ContraCare GmbH. The launch represents a significant milestone in DermaSensor's international expansion following its recent Class IIb CE Mark under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and collaboration with the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

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Skin Cancer Detection, Simplified.

Under the agreement, DermaSensor Inc. will supply its medical devices to ContraCare GmbH, which will manage the commercial distribution of DermaSensor in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and enter into rental agreements with qualified healthcare professionals trained in skin lesion assessment and management. This first European commercial launch of DermaSensor is focused on leading dermatologists given their importance for validating new technologies and dermatology specialization, with the launch coinciding with this week's EADV Congress 2026 and AI in Dermatology Summit 2026 (both in Vienna).

To establish a dedicated market presence for DermaSensor and support clear positioning among German physicians, ContraCare operates its DermaSensor business under the registered brand DERMALYTICA a division of ContraCare GmbH. Through DERMALYTICA, ContraCare will lead physician engagement and commercialization of DermaSensor in the German, Austria and Swiss markets.

"Germany represents an important market in our European commercialization strategy and an opportunity to bring objective skin cancer risk assessment to more physicians at the point of care," said Cody Simmons, Co-Founder and CEO of DermaSensor. "With our Class IIb CE Mark now in place, we are focused on working with strong commercial partners that understand their healthcare markets and can help expand access to our technology. ContraCare, through DERMALYTICA, provides that leading commercial presence in Germany."

DermaSensor is a handheld, non-invasive medical device that uses optical spectroscopy and artificial intelligence to assess suspicious skin lesions for cancer. The device provides an objective result at the point of care to help inform the management of suspicious skin lesions. The spectroscopy technology scans lesions at a cellular level beneath the surface of the skin to non-invasively evaluate pathology features that cannot be seen visually or with a dermatoscope. DermaSensor is designed to complement, not replace, clinical judgment. Nine published studies demonstrate DermaSensor's strong performance and benefits, a publication in Nature described the importance of its FDA authorization creating a new medical device category, and the device has received various recognitions, including TIME Best Invention 2024 and Inc. Best in Business 2025.

Building DermaSensor's European Presence

"Skin cancer detection in Germany faces an important unmet need: dermatologists and general practitioners are not empowered with objective tools for skin cancer risk assessment that operate solely using harmless light and display the result within seconds," said Dr. Torsten Kuehn, CEO of ContraCare GmbH. "DERMALYTICA is bringing DermaSensor to Germany to help address that gap since DermaSensor is the first and only FDA-authorized device that provides any form of risk assessment for all three common skin cancers. We are proud to now be the first company to offer this breakthrough technology to European physicians. Importantly, while the DermaSensor examination is not currently covered by statutory health insurance or billable through the EBM, medically indicated examinations of specifically documented skin lesions may be offered under a private medical treatment contract and billed analogously under the German Fee Schedule for Physicians (GOÄ). This provides a pathway for physicians to offer patients access to an innovative diagnostic service today."

The German commercial launch follows DermaSensor's receipt of a Class IIb CE Mark under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), an important regulatory milestone supporting the technology's commercialization in Europe.

DermaSensor Inc. is also collaborating with the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) on a feasibility study evaluating the impact of AI-assisted skin cancer assessment when used by general practitioners within the NHS setting.

About DERMALYTICA A division of ContraCare GmbH

DERMALYTICA is a registered brand of ContraCare GmbH focused on the commercialization of DermaSensor in Germany. Under its distribution agreement with DermaSensor Inc., ContraCare GmbH distributes DermaSensor medical devices to physicians in Germany. Through DERMALYTICA, ContraCare provides German physicians with information, access, and commercial support for DermaSensor technology.

For more information, visit dermalytica.com.

About DermaSensor

DermaSensor Inc. is a Miami-based medical device company that enables healthcare professionals to effectively check for skin cancer by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. The DermaSensor device is a cost-effective handheld tool that uses artificial intelligence and spectroscopy to non-invasively test skin lesions for skin cancer risk in seconds. By enabling quick and effective skin cancer checks, DermaSensor ultimately hopes to improve skin cancer detection and save lives. DermaSensor is FDA Cleared (De Novo), CE Marked (Class IIb), and is currently available for sale in the U.S and Europe.

For more information, visit dermasensor.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact



DermaSensor Inc.

jacqueline.barberena@dermasensor.com

dermasensor.com



DERMALYTICA Division of ContraCare GmbH

torsten.kuehn@dermalytica.com

dermalytica.com