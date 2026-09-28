News summary:

Defense and critical infrastructure require resilient PNT architectures that maintain trusted timing and positioning during GNSS loss

Oscilloquartz is expanding Iridium PNT (formerly Iridium STL ) support across its portfolio, enabling customers to leverage resilient positioning and navigation alongside trusted timing across more applications

PNT (formerly Iridium STL ) support across its portfolio, enabling customers to leverage resilient positioning and navigation alongside trusted timing across more applications Collaboration strengthens multi-layered assured PNT architectures by combining Oscilloquartz's timing portfolio with Iridium satellite services

Oscilloquartz today announced the next phase of its collaboration with Iridium Communications Inc., expanding the range of Iridium positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) (formerly Iridium Satellite Time and Location or STL) capabilities available across its synchronization portfolio. The latest integration brings resilient positioning and navigation alongside trusted timing to a broader range of applications. Building on the companies' existing collaboration, it strengthens end-to-end, multi-layered assured PNT architectures for critical infrastructure, defense and other GNSS-dependent applications.

"Organizations are adopting layered PNT architectures to improve resilience and reduce dependence on any single timing or positioning source," said Rohit Braggs, VP of PNT at Iridium. "Working with Oscilloquartz extends the reach of Iridium PNT services, making it easier for customers to deploy resilient, multi-source PNT architectures."

Expanded support for Iridium PNT services extends resilient timing and positioning capabilities across the Oscilloquartz synchronization portfolio, including ruggedSync and edgeSync PTP grandmasters and NTP servers, accessSync miniature PTP grandmasters and OSAinside embedded synchronization solutions. As an authorized reseller of Iridium services, Oscilloquartz enables customers to purchase both Iridium PNT service subscriptions and the synchronization solutions that leverage them through a single trusted supplier.

Support for Iridium's service tiers Iridium PNT Time, Iridium PNT Locate and Iridium PNT Navigate enables organizations to integrate resilient satellite-based timing and positioning across a broader range of applications. By leveraging common software, synchronization management and core timing technologies across the Oscilloquartz portfolio, customers benefit from a consistent deployment and management experience as they extend resilient PNT capabilities across their networks.

"For more than 75 years, Oscilloquartz has delivered trusted timing and synchronization technologies for the world's most demanding networks," commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz. "By expanding the range of Iridium PNT capabilities across our synchronization portfolio, customers can build on the same proven timing technologies they already trust, simplifying integration while maintaining the consistency and reliability expected from mission-critical synchronization systems."

For more information about IridiumPNT, please visit www.iridium.com/pnt.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company, delivers high-precision timing and synchronization solutions for mobile networks and critical infrastructure, enabling assured positioning, navigation and timing (aPNT) with multi-source resilience and long holdover. With over 75 years of expertise, Oscilloquartz combines innovation with proven reliability to strengthen network resilience in a GNSS-challenged world. Our portfolio includes optically pumped atomic cesium clocks, PTP grandmasters, GNSS receivers and advanced synchronization management tools for in-service assurance. These solutions maintain accuracy and availability even under jamming or spoofing attacks, supporting communications, power, aviation, transport, defense, finance and broadcast networks. For more information, please visit www.oscilloquartz.com.

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Oscilloquartz

www.oscilloquartz.com

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