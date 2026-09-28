SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced new capillary electrophoresis (CE) capabilities for the BioPhase 8800 system that help laboratories accelerate development timelines, strengthen compliance, and integrate more seamlessly into automated workflows. Combining enhanced software, automation connectivity, and expanded analytical support for emerging oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, the updates give scientists greater confidence and flexibility as they move faster from development to decision.

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BioPhase 8800 system

Key features and benefits:

BioPhase software 1.6 offers labs the capability to maintain flexibility for drug development with the capacity to introduce additional controls as needed to align with regulatory requirements. The software features include user management, audit trails, electronic signatures, and project management tools.





offers labs the capability to maintain flexibility for drug development with the capacity to introduce additional controls as needed to align with regulatory requirements. The software features include user management, audit trails, electronic signatures, and project management tools. BioPhase Instrument API allows for integration of the BioPhase 8800 system into connected laboratory automation environments. External software applications can interact with the BioPhase 8800 system through remote sequence execution, real-time instrument monitoring, instrument control, and automated data acquisition.





allows for integration of the BioPhase 8800 system into connected laboratory automation environments. External software applications can interact with the BioPhase 8800 system through remote sequence execution, real-time instrument monitoring, instrument control, and automated data acquisition. Oligo 200 nt Purity and Integrity kit expands SCIEX CE workflows for high-resolution analysis of single-stranded oligonucleotides up to 200+ nucleotides (nt) and supports characterization of, i.e., mRNA poly(A) tails, which are critical for a therapeutic's efficacy.

"Our customers are looking to accelerate development timelines while maintaining confidence in data quality, compliance, and scalability," explains Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management, SCIEX. "These new BioPhase 8800 system capabilities strengthen regulated workflow support, enable deeper automation integration, and expand analytical coverage for emerging oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, helping laboratories move faster from development to decision."

Click here to learn more about the BioPhase software 1.6,BioPhase Instrument API, and Oligo 200 nt Purity and Integrity kit.

SCIEX will present the following technical session during CE Pharm

Monday, September 28, 2026, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. ET in the Plaza Ballroom Foyer Trusted foundation, expanded possibilities: Expanding pipeline capability for SCIEX CE with BioPhase software. Single-nucleotide-resolution separation of oligonucleotides up to 141 nt.

Visit the SCIEX booth and attend the SCIEX technical seminar and poster sessions to learn more about BioPhase software 1.6, BioPhase Instrument API, and Oligo 200 nt Purity and Integrity kit.

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company, and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

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ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2026 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-39446-A.

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Contacts:

Contact Information

Paige F. MacGregor

Program Manager, Brand and Social Media

paige.macgregor@sciex.com

M: +1 (917) 848-3584