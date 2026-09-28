Salesforce and Telstra growth leader joins Omilia to drive growth and adoption of its self-learning Agentic CX platform across enterprises and governments in Asia-Pacific.

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of David Stone as Head of APAC, to lead the company's go-to-market strategy, sales and partner ecosystem across Asia-Pacific as part of its continued expansion.

With a mandate to accelerate Omilia's growth across ANZ and APAC, Stone will build the sales and partner relationships needed to bring Omilia's self-learning platform to enterprise and government organisations navigating an increasingly complex CX and AI landscape. He joins as Omilia expands its footprint across banking, insurance, government and utilities regulated CX environments where data privacy, accuracy and latency are mandatory requirements, and where he has spent two decades advising C-level executives on where automation delivers real returns, and where it doesn't.

Stone brings more than 20 years of go-to-market leadership across the Contact Centre, CX and AI sectors in ANZ and APAC. He joins Omilia from Salesforce, where he served as Regional Vice President for Service Cloud. Previously, as Vice President of Growth at Concentrix, he architected a new go-to-market strategy for CX Technology and Outsourcing, launching the company's CCaaS and AI offerings across the region. He has also held senior growth roles at Stellar (acquired by Probe Group), Probe CX, Curious Thing AI and Inference, and led sales for CX and contact centre portfolio at Telstra including launching their market leading Genesys solutions. Stone has previously served as a pro bono advisory board member for the Australian Customer Experience Professionals Association and is a regular keynote speaker and commentator on CC, CX, and AI trends across the region.

"Across APAC enterprise and government leaders are past the hype cycle, they don't need another vendor telling them what AI could do, they need someone who can show them what it actually does once it's live, at scale and under regulatory and compliance pressure" says Stone. "That's what drew me to Omilia: its Self-Learning Agentic CX Platform has proven outcomes in some of the toughest industries globally, not just promises on a slide. My focus is simple: bring that proof to APAC, and help organizations cut through the noise, invest where AI creates real service and operational impact, and hold back where it doesn't. The market is moving fast and leaders need clarity now, before the market makes the call for them.

"David has spent two decades building the go-to-market engines behind some of this region's biggest CX transformations at Telstra, Concentrix and Salesforce, so he knows exactly what enterprise and government buyers in APAC need to see before they commit," says Nick Delis, CRO at Omilia. "As our footprint across the region grows in scale and complexity, David gives us the credibility and the relationships to move faster, and our customers a partner who's already done this work at the highest level."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises, including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928965530/en/

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