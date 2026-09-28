Bybit and Franklin Templeton Form Strategic Collaboration to Expand Access to Tokenized Investing

The wider collaboration launches with a new off-exchange collateral program that unlocks trading liquidity for institutional clients, alongside initiatives to bring tokenized wealth and yield-generation strategies to wallet-based investors

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced a strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton, a global investment leader with $1.7 trillion in assets under management* and a pioneer in digital asset innovation.

The collaboration's first initiative allows eligible clients to use tokenized money market fund shares as off-exchange collateral when trading on Bybit. The shares are issued through the Benji Technology Platform, Franklin Templeton's proprietary blockchain-integrated recordkeeping and transfer agency infrastructure.

Eligible investors can now pledge Benji-issued fund shares through ByCustody, an institutional-grade custody platform, to access USDT or USDC trading credit lines on Bybit while the underlying tokenized assets remain held off-exchange in custody. The value is mirrored within Bybit's trading environment, allowing clients to continue earning yield on holdings while supporting their trading activity.

"As institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, investors increasingly expect the same flexibility, capital efficiency, and risk management standards they are accustomed to in traditional markets," said Yoyee Wang, Global Head of RWA and TradFi at Bybit. "By expanding the range of high-quality collateral available through our off-exchange infrastructure, we are helping clients deploy capital more effectively while maintaining exposure to trusted, regulated investment products."

The program extends Bybit's growing suite of institutional infrastructure, giving eligible clients another way to access trading liquidity against regulated, yield-bearing collateral without moving those assets onto the exchange, reducing counterparty exposure and improving capital efficiency and treasury management.

The collaboration also extends to wallet-based investors, with a tokenized wealth product on the Bybit exchange and Mantle chain that provides access to Franklin Templeton investment strategies. Bybit and Mantle will share further details separately.

Franklin Templeton and Bybit will also release digital content programs and education initiatives designed to help wallet-based retail investors explore traditional investment strategies and better understand concepts like goals-based investing and diversification.

"Tokenization continues to reshape finance, and we're excited to partner with Bybit to increase access to actively managed retail investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the wallet ecosystem," said Sandy Kaul, Head of Digital Assets and Innovation at Franklin Templeton. "For institutions, extending connectivity of the Benji Technology Platform to Bybit offers a trusted venue to put regulated, yield-bearing assets to work in digital markets, and is a great example of how blockchain-integrated solutions can drive innovation and efficiency across markets."

These initiatives mark the beginning of a broader collaboration between Franklin Templeton and Bybit aimed at closing the distance between regulated investment management and on-chain markets. For institutions, that means the collateral, custody, and capital efficiency standards familiar from traditional finance, applied inside a digital asset trading environment. For wallet-based investors, it means access to professionally managed strategies, and the education to use them, in the venues where they hold their assets.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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