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WKN: 514000 | ISIN: DE0005140008 | Ticker-Symbol: DBK
Xetra
28.09.26 | 17:35
31,565 Euro
+2,68 % +0,830
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
Eurozone 50
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DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,72031,80521:46
31,70031,77521:48
PR Newswire
28.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
377 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

INTERNATIONAL PAYMENTS IDENTITY (IPID) PTE. LTD.: Deutsche Bank and IPID announce plans for strategic partnership to enhance payment decision intelligence

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bank and IPID today announced they will enter a strategic partnership to deploy a broad suite of payment decision intelligence capabilities across Deutsche Bank's global payments business.

As payments become faster, more complex and increasingly fragmented, institutions must make more decisions before money moves, including how to reduce costs, improve client experience, optimize payment routing, combat fraud, and meet growing regulatory requirements.

IPID provides payment decision intelligence by bringing together verification, fraud, compliance and optimization signals to help institutions make more informed payment decisions and move money with greater certainty.

Building on Deutsche Bank's early adoption of selected IPID fraud-prevention capabilities, the partnership will expand the use of IPID's decision intelligence solutions across Deutsche Bank's payment business. The two organisations will also work together to support the development of new capabilities that help improve payment certainty across an evolving payments ecosystem.

For Deutsche Bank's clients, the partnership is expected to support faster payment processing, improved fraud detection, more efficient payment routing and greater certainty that payments reach the intended beneficiary.

"Building trust and certainty into every payment decision is only the beginning. Decision intelligence is where the industry is heading next, giving banks a live signal on trust and certainty, not just a static check," said Damien Dugauquier, Co-Founder & CEO, IPID. "Deutsche Bank adopting this layer is a strong signal of where global payment infrastructure is going."

"As global payments volumes continue to grow and move in real-time, having clearer insight before a payment is sent is increasingly important. By combining Deutsche Bank's global payments expertise with IPID's decision intelligence capabilities, we will be able to help clients identify risks earlier, reduce unnecessary payment delays and move money more efficiently," said Rachel Whelan, APAC & MEA Head of Corporate Cash Management & Global Head of Payments & Transactional FX Product Management, Deutsche Bank.

About IPID
IPID provides decision intelligence for banks, PSPs, platforms and corporates moving money. Across the payment lifecycle, IPID helps them verify payees and assess fraud risk, meet regulatory obligations, assess risk, monetise payments and enrich payment data. This gives them certainty, control and safety with reduced fraud, lower operational costs and a better customer experience. Follow www.ipid.tech

About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deutsche-bank-and-ipid-announce-plans-for-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-payment-decision-intelligence-302891243.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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