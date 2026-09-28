Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CR

WKN: A2APM4 | ISIN: US2057683029 | Ticker-Symbol: CX91
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 13:45
11,585 Euro
+0,56 % +0,065
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,15011,22521:50
11,16011,21021:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Comstock Resources, Inc.: Comstock Announces Signing Of Framework Agreement For $1.65 Billion Strategic Partnership With Socar

FRISCO, TX, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: CRK) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announced today that in conjunction with the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Comstock and SOCAR entered into a Framework Agreement memorializing the previously announced strategic partnership and SOCAR's $1.65 billion investment in the Haynesville Shale, North America's premier natural gas basin with close proximity to the Gulf of America's LNG export facilities. The Framework Agreement memorializes both parties' mutual commitment to negotiate and execute a definitive purchase and sale agreement consistent with the previously announced letter of intent related to the $1.65 billion strategic partnership. The definitive purchase and sale agreement is anticipated to be signed no later than October 31, 2026, and the transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2026.

To maximize the value of the Haynesville shale assets, Comstock and SOCAR will work together to explore opportunities for SOCAR to market natural gas produced from the Haynesville Shale assets attributable to Comstock's interest for sale as LNG in international markets outside the United States. The parties will be focused on identifying potential offtake counterparties, evaluating pricing structures and assessing logistical and regulatory considerations associated with such international marketing arrangements.

The strategic partnership is part of a broader relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan under the protocol of the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Economic Dialogue that was signed in June 2026. The Azerbaijan-United States Framework for Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths was signed by the Azerbaijan Minister of Economy and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs. The agreement highlights that the United States and Azerbaijan have a long history of cooperation in the oil and gas sector and share a commitment to affordable, abundant energy.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

About SOCAR

SOCAR is a global integrated energy company headquartered in Azerbaijan. The company operates across the energy value chain, from oil and gas exploration and production to refining, petrochemicals, transportation, trading, and distribution. With a broad international footprint, SOCAR contributes to the energy security of Azerbaijan and its strategic partners while advancing sustainable development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected execution of a definitive agreement, the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the anticipated use of proceeds, expected leverage and interest savings and future development plans. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein, including the risk that a definitive agreement is not executed, that required approvals are not obtained or are delayed, or that the transaction is not completed on the terms described or at all. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (- SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Ron Mills
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.